Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jess Ramaeker and Cathy Struecker
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Jess Ramaeker and Cathy Struecker as we discuss Knoxville Youth Activities Alliance.
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson Productions, Little Women
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Ann Woldt, Professor at Simpson College and Director of the upcoming Simpson Productions performance of Little Women this weekend. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Construction Update
Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses the latest with ongoing construction projects in the Pella Community School District. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Frankie “Frank” Glenn Haug
Frankie “Frank” Glenn Haug, age 66, of Knoxville, Iowa, (formerly of Pershing),. passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Knoxville Hospital. Frankie’s wishes were to be cremated. A visitation will be held on Saturday,. November 19, 2022, at the Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville from...
Merry-N County Christmas Starts Tonight
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park, is returning. This year the event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-8 pm and will run today, November 18, through Saturday...
The Gathering Meets Sunday
The Gathering is a program hosted by the Knoxville Area Ministerial Association. It will be held Sunday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Speakers at the event include Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson, City Manager Heather Ussery, Marion County Supervisor Mark Raymie and from the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Kevin Stittsworth, Director of Foundation and Public Services.
Indianola Library Breaks Usage Records in 2022
The Indianola Public Library presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council last week, which showed they had their most successful year of all time in terms of residents using the library. Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library broke all of their records for participation and usage.
Living Windows is Tonight
Living Windows, Knoxville’s annual kick-off to the holiday season will be held today from 5 p.m.until 8 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, will be decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities will kick off with the annual tree...
Miss Mary Strawberry
The Knoxville Food Youth Initiative (KFYI), represented by Verlyn Goodyk, presented Miss Mary Strawberry (Mary Hanna) a check for $2,000 for children’s meals during the summer months. The presentation took place at the school board meeting Monday. Over 50,000 meals were distributed to children in the Knoxville School District...
Living Windows “Christmas Around the World”
Living Windows was held yesterday in downtown Knoxville. The town square, including many storefront windows, were decorated for the theme of “Christmas Around the World.”. The festivities kicked off with the annual tree lighting ceremony on the Marion County Courthouse lawn. Items were collected for our local military members...
Simpson Productions Debuting Little Women this Weekend
Simpson Productions is performing their next show of the 2022-23 season this weekend, Little Women. The show is adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, and features the story of Jo March and her sisters as they grow up during the Civil War. Director Ann Woldt tells KNIA News she was drawn to the adaptation because it is a timeless book that she grew up with, and has lessons that still hold true today from a book written in the 1860’s.
Community Togetherness is Message From KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon
The second annual KNIA/KRLS Food Drive Radiothon was held Tuesday. Local and state food bank directors, volunteers, school representatives, business leaders, food shelf clients, and others came together to share stories of community, the power of giving, and alleviating the stigma of using food shelves. Listeners on FM 95.3/94.3 AM...
Pella Girls Wrestling Debuts at Ballard Thursday
The Pella girls wrestling team has opened its first-ever season with the first officially sanctioned matches in program history at the Ballard scramble Thursday evening. “Overall we coaches are really pleased with the performance by our girls. We told them going in that our expectations for today were to high effort, try technique we’ve practiced, and stay positive. Our team did a great job of meeting those goals and we even picked up some wins to boot,” Head Coach Adam Hale says.
Thanksgiving Help Coming Back from the Pella Food Shelf
Those needing help with Thanksgiving dinner can receive assistance from the Pella Community Food Shelf. Executive Director Melissa Zula says numerous churches and organizations have collected hundreds of one single item for boxes of dinner for over 300 families in need. Zula says they will be distributing boxes free of charge on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during their regular hours in the evening at The Well in Pella. Those who want to assist with the program or might need help with getting a Thanksgiving meal should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Hosting Tom Milligan
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series in two weeks, as performer Tom Milligan brings Iowa native artist Grant Wood to life in his one-man show. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Milligan will tell the story of Wood in first-person, from his beginnings on an Iowa farm drawing pictures of chickens with charred sticks, to his experiences that led to his unique style of art and subjects.
Christmas Celebrations Coming to Pella December 1st through 3rd
In two weeks, one of the biggest celebrations of the holiday season in central Iowa kicks off in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the annual Tour of Homes and Kerstmarkt both return December 1st through the 3rd. For the 59th Tour of Homes, Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
Knoxville Middle School Open House Set for Tonight
The Knoxville Community School District will have an Open House for the new Knoxville Middle School from 4:30-6:30 this afternoon and evening. Community members are invited to tour the new facility, which was made possible when the community of Knoxville approved a bond vote on March 3, 2020. The new...
Dishman Named Hospice Volunteer of the Year
Pella Regional announced that Carol Dishman is Hospice of Pella’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Carol, along with other honored volunteers throughout Iowa, is recognized by the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa and the local community. Volunteers of Hospice of Pella provide companionship for patients and relief...
Indianola Girls Wrestling Competes at Ballard Scramble
The Indianola girls wrestling team competed in their first ever sanctioned event Thursday, earning several top finishes at the Ballard Scramble. First place finishers for the Indians included Nina Alexander at the 119-122lbs division, and Summer Wolff in the 140-145lbs division, while Jazelle Smith at 190lbs, Andrea Taylor at 140-142lbs, Sophia Juhasz-Boess at 142-143lbs, Elaina Merfeld at 127lbs, Marley Crooks at 109lbs, and Lanie Frericks at 226-233lbs were all second place finishers. The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday at Norwalk.
Knoxville School Board Hires Panther Academy Coach
At Monday’s Knoxville School Board meeting the board approved a contract for Carolyn Jones as the new Panther Academy Coach, for the 2022-2023 school year. The Panther Academy is a new program which was approved for students who struggle within a normal school setting. The Panther Academy will be taught by a teacher from the Knoxville staff at the high school level.
