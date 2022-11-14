Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Simpson Productions, Little Women
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Ann Woldt, Professor at Simpson College and Director of the upcoming Simpson Productions performance of Little Women this weekend. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Pella Resident Pinegar Named a Finalist for Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award
In a ceremony held this week, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized its annual finalists and winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. Pella Resident Todd Pinegar was a finalist for the Spirit Award this year. He received a $10,000 grant that is being designated to the Pella Christian Clay Target Team.
kniakrls.com
Eugene De Jong
Funeral services for Eugene De Jong, 84, of Pella, will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10:30 am at Peoria Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Peoria Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella. The family will greet relatives and friends Monday during the lunch following the service at Peoria Christian Reformed Church. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be designated for the Peoria Christian School. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
The Gathering Meets Sunday
The Gathering is a program hosted by the Knoxville Area Ministerial Association. It will be held Sunday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Speakers at the event include Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson, City Manager Heather Ussery, Marion County Supervisor Mark Raymie and from the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Kevin Stittsworth, Director of Foundation and Public Services.
kniakrls.com
Thanksgiving Help Coming Back from the Pella Food Shelf
Those needing help with Thanksgiving dinner can receive assistance from the Pella Community Food Shelf. Executive Director Melissa Zula says numerous churches and organizations have collected hundreds of one single item for boxes of dinner for over 300 families in need. Zula says they will be distributing boxes free of charge on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during their regular hours in the evening at The Well in Pella. Those who want to assist with the program or might need help with getting a Thanksgiving meal should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf.
kniakrls.com
Amy Jo Finnell
A Memorial Service for Amy Finnell will be Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Kirk Whitler.
kniakrls.com
Construction Work Ongoing in the Pella School District
Several construction projects are ongoing in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the tennis courts at Caldwell Park are now delayed due to warmer weather required for painting — which could take up to two weeks. Work continues on the foundation for the new Early Childhood Center next to Madison Elementary. Additionally, Ebeling says planning is now underway for the connection between Jefferson Intermediate and Pella Middle School, with construction slated to begin next spring and planning ongoing throughout the winter. Hear more about construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Stacy Haas
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Stacy Haas, Program Manager for Marion County Public Health as we talk about food insecurity.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Hosting Tom Milligan
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series in two weeks, as performer Tom Milligan brings Iowa native artist Grant Wood to life in his one-man show. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Milligan will tell the story of Wood in first-person, from his beginnings on an Iowa farm drawing pictures of chickens with charred sticks, to his experiences that led to his unique style of art and subjects.
kniakrls.com
Art Project KPL 2022 Winners
There will be a reception for the Knoxville Public Library 2022 art project winners Thursday, December 8th at the Knoxville Public Library. There will be a reception open house with live music and light refreshments starting at 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. will be artist presentations and at 6:30 p.m. an open house.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Overton Funeral Home Today
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for Overton Funeral Home in Indianola this afternoon. The chamber and Overton Funeral Home are celebrating the new expansion area in the back of the building, after a groundbreaking ceremony was held in November of 2021. The ribbon cutting will be at 3:30pm, with an open house for the facility taking place from 4-7pm.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Productions Debuting Little Women this Weekend
Simpson Productions is performing their next show of the 2022-23 season this weekend, Little Women. The show is adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, and features the story of Jo March and her sisters as they grow up during the Civil War. Director Ann Woldt tells KNIA News she was drawn to the adaptation because it is a timeless book that she grew up with, and has lessons that still hold true today from a book written in the 1860’s.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will receive an update on Sycamore Trees, and discuss a project change order, KONE contracts, a collections hire, and a partial payout. The meeting begins at 3pm in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
kniakrls.com
Donna R. Knox
Visitation for Donna R. Knox, of Pella, will held Friday afternoon, with the family present from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella. A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL will be held Saturday morning, November 19th at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Pella. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
kniakrls.com
This Week’s NASA Launch Kicks Off Project with Central College Ties
This week’s launch of the Artemis I project is set to try and bring humankind back to the moon — which was discussed earlier this fall at Central College. Raja Chari is a part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration SpaceX Crew-3 mission and will train as one of 18 astronauts to potentially be back on the lunar surface in the next decade.
kniakrls.com
Dishman Named Hospice Volunteer of the Year
Pella Regional announced that Carol Dishman is Hospice of Pella’s 2022 Volunteer of the Year. Carol, along with other honored volunteers throughout Iowa, is recognized by the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa and the local community. Volunteers of Hospice of Pella provide companionship for patients and relief...
kniakrls.com
John C. Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Seminar on Native American Boarding Houses
The John C. Culver Public Policy Center at Simpson College is hosting a seminar on the Iowa history of Native American children in boarding houses. Jonathan Buffalo, Director of the Meskwaki Museum of Iowa will discuss the disturbing history of Native American children who were forced to attend the boarding house schools, with an expectation to assimilate them, with often traumatic results.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Wrestling Competes at Ballard Scramble
The Indianola girls wrestling team competed in their first ever sanctioned event Thursday, earning several top finishes at the Ballard Scramble. First place finishers for the Indians included Nina Alexander at the 119-122lbs division, and Summer Wolff in the 140-145lbs division, while Jazelle Smith at 190lbs, Andrea Taylor at 140-142lbs, Sophia Juhasz-Boess at 142-143lbs, Elaina Merfeld at 127lbs, Marley Crooks at 109lbs, and Lanie Frericks at 226-233lbs were all second place finishers. The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday at Norwalk.
kniakrls.com
Twenty Pella Students Participating in All-State Music Festival
It’s another record breaking year for the number of students from Pella High School who will be represented at the annual Iowa High School Music Association All-State Music Festival. The following were accepted:. Band:. Penelope Shriver, Flute (2021 selection) Payton Lyons, Clarinet (2021 selection) Erin Mathes, Clarinet (3x honoree...
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Alumna – Pella Volleyball’s Kennady Klein – November 16th, 2022
A multiple time state qualifier at Pella High School was part of one of the best ever graduating classes from the Dutch program in 2018-19 — and that group continues to shine, in part, due to this libero’s success at the next level. Kennady Klein was named American Rivers Conference Defensive Player of the Year, and she joins us to discuss her time at Nebraska Wesleyan on this week’s show.
Comments / 0