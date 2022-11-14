NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO