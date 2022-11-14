Read full article on original website
Newark man is charged with Marion Gardens murder of Bergen County man
A Newark man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Bergen County man at a Jersey City public housing complex earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Roger Pickett Jr., 22, of Newark, was arrested Thursday by members of the United States Marshals Service of New...
‘Alarming’ shooting comment on street locks down Asbury Park, NJ High School
ASBURY PARK — A comment made against Asbury Park High School to a woman walking her dog led to a lockdown of the school Thursday morning. Sgt. Michael Casey said the woman was approached at 8 a.m. by a male cyclist who made what police called an "alarming statement" about "obtaining a firearm and shooting at or inside the school."
Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead
TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Announces New Public Housing for First Time In 4 Decades
Photo Credit: Google Maps Mayor Fulop, Assemblyman Mukherji & JCHA Announce the Addition of Brand-New Public Housing in Jersey City for the First Time in 40 Years. Acquisition will Convert Bergen-Lafayette Building into 100% JCHA Affordable Units. Expanding Affordability with Latest Efforts to Add Quality Affordable Housing Opportunities for Low-income...
These are the most authentic diners in NJ
I saw Guy Fieri pop up in the news the other day. He’s an interesting dude. He looks like he should be some random guy working at Game Stop. Instead, he’s a celebrity chef who hosts “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” among other shows. He featured Clifton’s...
Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues
MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance. Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.
hudsontv.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
NJ man brazenly flees traffic stop by running across 4 lanes of Route 37
A Hudson County man has found himself in trouble down in Ocean County after being pulled over by police in Lakehurst, which led to a pursuit on foot across Route 37 on Nov. 10. Frank W. Espinoza, 50, of West New York, and his 2006 Dodge Charger was stopped facing...
hudsoncountyview.com
U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting
A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man rips up fake $100 bills fleeing cops at Jackson, NJ outlets, police say
JACKSON — While working a plain-clothed detail to combat the rise of shoplifting that the outlets are experiencing, a township police detective was advised by dispatch that several stores within the Jackson Premium Outlets called to report two men attempting to pass counterfeit U.S. currency. According to the Jackson...
Disassembled gun found in luggage, Indiana man arrested at Newark Airport
NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.
Popular Christmas light show returns, but it’s at a different place
There’s a holiday light show that has become something of a Jersey Shore tradition and it will be back this year, but it’s changing addresses. The 16th version of The Christmas Light Show has moved from Wall to Belmar. The show will be located on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building...
Homeowner tied up, robbed in brazen New Jersey home invasion
It happened around 9 a.m. Thursday on 28th Street near Berkshire Road in Fair Lawn.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue
One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
VIDEO: Ticketed driver pummels NYPD traffic agent in Brooklyn
The traffic agent was on-duty and in uniform when he was pummeled by the enraged motorist at Avenue Z and E. 16th Street in Sheepshead Bay on Monday afternoon.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
Union County NJ Bans Guns
Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
Truck reversing down street kills 76-year-old New Jersey woman
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught 76-year-old Alexandra Suchinsky on the morning of Nov. 4 doing what she always did – picking up garbage in front of her home on Albion Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The surveillance video captured the moment a box truck moved in reverse, then struck Alexandra Suchinsky […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman arrested outside Hoboken City Hall for bird feeding dispute, spits on cop
A woman was arrested outside Hoboken City Hall last week for a bird feeding dispute where she struck the victim with a cane, later spitting on one of the police officers who was arresting her, authorities said. Tara Montefusco, 45, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of a weapon...
