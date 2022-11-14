ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 1 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left at least one person dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Announces New Public Housing for First Time In 4 Decades

Photo Credit: Google Maps Mayor Fulop, Assemblyman Mukherji & JCHA Announce the Addition of Brand-New Public Housing in Jersey City for the First Time in 40 Years. Acquisition will Convert Bergen-Lafayette Building into 100% JCHA Affordable Units. Expanding Affordability with Latest Efforts to Add Quality Affordable Housing Opportunities for Low-income...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Search for missing Mahwah, NJ hiker called off as investigation continues

MAHWAH — Police have ended their two-day search for Héctor Zamorano in the Ramapo Valley Reservation but continue to investigate his disappearance. Zamorano left his home on Ramapo Valley Road in Mahwah around 9:20 a.m. Sunday without his cell phone, according to Mahwah police. When he did not return home after 12 hours, his wife Maria Luceromena contacted police, according to Police Chief Stephen Jaffe.
MAHWAH, NJ
hudsontv.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Jersey City

On Thursday, November 17, 2022, members of the United States Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne in Jersey City. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Roger Pickett Jr., of Newark, is charged...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

U.S. Marshals task force captures and arrests fugitive wanted for fatal Jersey City shooting

A U.S. Marshals task force as captured and arrested a fugitive wanted for a fatal Jersey City shooting earlier this month, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, members of the U.S. Marshals Service of New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Jovahn Horne, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – A 63-year-old resident at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center in Newark has gone missing. Police said the man is in poor mental condition. Reynaldo Flores, 63, of Union was reported missing on Wednesday after he was seen walking southbound on Jay Street toward Central Avenue after stopping at a corner store on Sussex Avenue. “Mr. Flores, a patient at Sinai Post-Acute Care Nursing & Rehab Center, located at 65 Jay Street in Newark, was last seen near the corner store on Sussex Avenue and Jay Street in Newark. He was walking southbound on Jay Street The post Nursing home patient has gone missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Newark Approves 77-Unit Development at 380 Central Avenue

One of the main thoroughfares in the University Heights neighborhood of Newark is poised to gain a modern apartment complex looking to spark a revitalization in the area. During their November 3 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved an application for a project at 380 Central Avenue. The endeavor, from locally based KS Group, combines several parcels at 378-386 Central Avenue directly across from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

Union County NJ Bans Guns

Union County, NJ bans guns.(@Nirian/iStock) Union County introduces a controversial amendment to its county code this week. Firearms will be banned on all public property owned and operated by Union County.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Truck reversing down street kills 76-year-old New Jersey woman

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — A neighbor’s surveillance camera caught 76-year-old Alexandra Suchinsky on the morning of Nov. 4 doing what she always did – picking up garbage in front of her home on Albion Avenue in Paterson, New Jersey. The surveillance video captured the moment a box truck moved in reverse, then struck Alexandra Suchinsky […]
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy