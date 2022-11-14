ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When San Leandro was a White Spot: History of Post-War Housing Discrimination. San Leandro Main Library – 300 Estudillo Ave. Anyone wanting to understand why the character of streets and neighborhoods changes so dramatically as you pass from Oakland to San Leandro must delve into the history of urban development in the decades following the Second World War. Join us for an informative presentation and Q&A with Mitchell Schwarzer, historian, professor and author of Hella Town: Oakland's History of Development and Disruption for a deep dive into the history of the housing discrimination that took place in the East Bay and how it has shaped our local cities. This program is part of a series related to “The History of Redlining and Housing Discrimination in San Leandro” exhibit currently on display at the Main Library and San Leandro History Museum.
The Richmond Standard

ABOUT

The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where's where, to what's what, we've got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond.

