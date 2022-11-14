Read full article on original website
Phila Burger Station to host Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Community groups and volunteers will gather at Phila Burger Station in Richmond for a fourth year in a row this Sunday, Nov. 20 to pass out 200 turkeys with all the fixings to local residents in need of Thanksgiving assistance. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Rich City Rides to host bridge bike path anniversary party
Rich City Rides is calling out to community members to join them at the Richmond BART plaza Sun., Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. for the “3rd Anniversary of Richmond San Rafael Bridge Trail Ride & Party.”. All wheels are welcome and they’ll get rolling at noon. A post-ride party...
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
Richmond Tree Lighting to feature ornaments from community members
Got a special holiday ornament you love to share with others every year? Richmond CSD’s Recreation & Neighborhood Services Department welcomes locals to place an ornament on the City’s tree during its Tree Lighting Wed., Nov. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Richmond Memorial Auditorium. “Enjoy...
richmondstandard.com
‘Magic Drive’ benefiting homeless held in honor of slain Richmond teen
It’s said that Jammerrei’a “JMac” Frazier was magic on the basketball court, and today, the family of the murdered Richmond teen is spreading some magic in his honor by hosting the “1st Annual Magic Drive” to help people facing homelessness. The Magic Drive, which...
KQED
Rent Stabilization and Affordable Housing Measures Do Well in US Midterm Elections
Ballot measures to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week's midterm elections both in the Bay Area and across the U.S., a sign of growing angst over record-high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of available homes.
sanleandro.org
When San Leandro was a White Spot: History of Post-War Housing Discrimination
When San Leandro was a White Spot: History of Post-War Housing Discrimination. San Leandro Main Library – 300 Estudillo Ave. Anyone wanting to understand why the character of streets and neighborhoods changes so dramatically as you pass from Oakland to San Leandro must delve into the history of urban development in the decades following the Second World War. Join us for an informative presentation and Q&A with Mitchell Schwarzer, historian, professor and author of Hella Town: Oakland's History of Development and Disruption for a deep dive into the history of the housing discrimination that took place in the East Bay and how it has shaped our local cities. This program is part of a series related to “The History of Redlining and Housing Discrimination in San Leandro” exhibit currently on display at the Main Library and San Leandro History Museum.
‘Vilansse by Cherry’s Eye’ creates beauty and community wellness
While the pandemic has caused many to pause, Cherry Tyler (“Miss Cherry”)—a Richmond business woman who has worked in the eye beauty space for 20 years—has instead been spurred by it to expand her services to include community wellness. The fruits of Miss Cherry’s expansion efforts...
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond
A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch adjacent to Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m....
kalw.org
Martinez elected as Richmond’s first Latino mayor
Martinez received about 36 percent of the vote, beating out runner-up Shawn Dunning by less than a thousand votes. Former two-time mayor, Nat Bates, finished a close third. In January, Martinez will succeed Mayor Tom Butt, who held the office for 28 years. Richmond’s population is about 44-percent Latino. The...
Retired 92-year-old Oakland doctor offers free health care clinic to uninsured, low-income patients
While 92-year-old Dr. Tom Wallace has already been retired for years, you can still find him volunteering his time in Oakland by providing uninsured and low-income patients with free health care clinics daily.
Teenager that graduated high school this year might be elected to school board
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager from Northern California that recently graduated high school is leading in the election to a seat on the Fairfield-Suisun School Board, possibly making history. Jack Flynn, 18, is leading in the election for trustee for Area 5 of the school board. According to a news release from his […]
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Activist Severally Beaten in the Tenderloin
A beloved community activist in San Francisco was severely beaten by a group of people over the weekend, leaving his family in disbelief. “Yeah when I first heard it, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even imagine. My brother wouldn’t even hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt a bee,” said Faheem Carter’s sister, Courtney Carter.
7x7.com
Video House Tour: Fabulous family home with saltwater pool in Piedmont asks $6.5 million
Endless natural light, grand scale rooms, and period details make this two-story home an Oakland Hills oasis. You've no doubt seen the work of Albert Farr across the Bay Area. The architect's Craftsman and Georgian styles can be seen in thoughtful and timelessly elegant abodes from Marin County to the East Bay. This house in Piedmont feels as relevant today as it did when it was built in 1927, with custom details, large windows, and a constant flow between the indoors and out.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s 221 Homes Plan at Former Mortuary Includes Child Care Center
The sites of a shuttered mortuary and auto repair shop may be converted into hundreds of homes. Located at 1101 and 1123 Sutter St. in San Francisco’s Polk Gulch neighborhood, the project consists of a pair of buildings. One building would become a 14-story tower with 198 rental homes,...
NBC San Diego
Antioch Fast Food Worker to Lose Eye Following Attack
A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
2 women at large after bank robberies in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for two female suspects after two separate bank robberies this week, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The first robbery happened Tuesday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank and the second on Wednesday afternoon at a […]
richmondconfidential.org
Why has program to help people buy homes in San Pablo gone unused?
In a recent survey , San Pablo residents and commuters made one thing abundantly clear: They want more opportunities to own a home in the city. Dyett & Bhatia Urban and Regional Planners, consulting for the city, conducted the survey from December to late February, asking respondents to rank economic and business priorities in San Pablo. Homeownership was the second-highest priority among both residents and non-residents, just behind well-paying jobs. Among solely non-residents who work or go to school in San Pablo, homeownership was the highest priority.
