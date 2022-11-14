ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charae brown
3d ago

yall know damned well he did it. sounds like the the guy was paid to shut up so the priest wint lose his job, the one that hands him the kids to touch. smh

CBS Pittsburgh

Warrant issued for suspect in McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - An arrest warrant is out for a man charged with a shooting in McKeesport earlier this month.Forty-year-old Quenton Hughes of Penn Hills is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearms violations.Police said Hughes is a suspect in a shooting that injured a 45-year-old man on Nov. 7. The victim was found shot multiple times on Beacon Street and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said he's currently in stable condition. Hughes is known to frequent the Penn Hills and McKeesport areas, police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call 911. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with homicide, accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been charged with homicide and is accused of killing his father and stabbing his brother in Pittsburgh's Mt. Washington neighborhood.Police were called to a home along Southern Avenue on Wednesday morning and found two men who were stabbed. One of the victims told police that his brother, identified as 31-year-old Javon Taylor, broke into his and his father's home and grabbed a knife. Taylor is accused of stabbing the two men. One of them men, identified as 72-year-old Vincent Roebuck, who died at the hospital. The other man was last reported to be in critical condition.According to police paperwork and court records, Taylor fled the scene of the stabbing, but was taken into custody a short time later approximately eight blocks away at a laundromat. Police say that while being interviewed, Taylor admitted to stabbing the two men because he was 'frustrated, cold, and wanted a cigarette.'Taylor is facing a number of charges including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assaukt, burglary, and reckless endangerment. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail and was denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

