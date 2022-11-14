The first snow event of winter struck south-central Iowa this week, as the threat for accumulating snow increases. The City of Indianola issues a proactive notification of their snow ordinance going into effect if the forecast indicates two inches of snow or more is probable, and is in place until streets are plowed and cleared. Vehicles are not allowed to be parked on city streets during the snow ordinance, and during the snow removal effort vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed to allow for safe and efficient plow operations. For more information, click below.

