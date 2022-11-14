Read full article on original website
Indianola Library Breaks Usage Records in 2022
The Indianola Public Library presented their annual report to the Indianola City Council last week, which showed they had their most successful year of all time in terms of residents using the library. Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library broke all of their records for participation and usage.
Warren County Supervisors Meet in Work Session
The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in a special work session today. The board will receive an update on Sycamore Trees, and discuss a project change order, KONE contracts, a collections hire, and a partial payout. The meeting begins at 3pm in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
Let’s Talk Pella – Festival of Trees Returns
Jara Johnson with the Pella Opera House previews the Festival of Trees, which starts this Saturday.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Jess Ramaeker and Cathy Struecker
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Jess Ramaeker and Cathy Struecker as we discuss Knoxville Youth Activities Alliance.
Construction Work Ongoing in the Pella School District
Several construction projects are ongoing in the Pella Community School District. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the tennis courts at Caldwell Park are now delayed due to warmer weather required for painting — which could take up to two weeks. Work continues on the foundation for the new Early Childhood Center next to Madison Elementary. Additionally, Ebeling says planning is now underway for the connection between Jefferson Intermediate and Pella Middle School, with construction slated to begin next spring and planning ongoing throughout the winter. Hear more about construction in the Pella Community School District on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Leta Burke
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Leta Burke, who represents Knoxville Area Merchants as we talk about Living Windows. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Hosting Tom Milligan
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series in two weeks, as performer Tom Milligan brings Iowa native artist Grant Wood to life in his one-man show. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Milligan will tell the story of Wood in first-person, from his beginnings on an Iowa farm drawing pictures of chickens with charred sticks, to his experiences that led to his unique style of art and subjects.
The Gathering Meets Sunday
The Gathering is a program hosted by the Knoxville Area Ministerial Association. It will be held Sunday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Speakers at the event include Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson, City Manager Heather Ussery, Marion County Supervisor Mark Raymie and from the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Kevin Stittsworth, Director of Foundation and Public Services.
Indianola Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Overton Funeral Home
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Overton Funeral Home in Indianola Wednesday, celebrating the new expansion area in the back of the building, after a groundbreaking ceremony was held in November of 2021. The ribbon cutting was followed by an open house ceremony from 4-7pm. Find a photo of the new space below.
Pella City Council Approves Agreements for Timberview Development
The Pella City Council held multiple public hearings and resolutions related to the proposed Timberview Housing Development at their meeting Tuesday evening. The council approved an urban renewal plan and a development agreement for proposed attached homes and detached dwelling units, with phase one including 36 residential lots. The resolutions include drafted agreements for public improvements, grants to pay for infrastructure, and the minimum tax assessment and standards for the developer to meet.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Stacy Haas
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Stacy Haas, Program Manager for Marion County Public Health as we talk about food insecurity.
City of Indianola Snow Ordinance Policy
The first snow event of winter struck south-central Iowa this week, as the threat for accumulating snow increases. The City of Indianola issues a proactive notification of their snow ordinance going into effect if the forecast indicates two inches of snow or more is probable, and is in place until streets are plowed and cleared. Vehicles are not allowed to be parked on city streets during the snow ordinance, and during the snow removal effort vehicles may be ticketed and/or towed to allow for safe and efficient plow operations. For more information, click below.
Pella Girls Wrestling Debuts at Ballard Thursday
The Pella girls wrestling team has opened its first-ever season with the first officially sanctioned matches in program history at the Ballard scramble Thursday evening. “Overall we coaches are really pleased with the performance by our girls. We told them going in that our expectations for today were to high effort, try technique we’ve practiced, and stay positive. Our team did a great job of meeting those goals and we even picked up some wins to boot,” Head Coach Adam Hale says.
Eugene De Jong
Funeral services for Eugene De Jong, 84, of Pella, will be held Monday, November 21, 2022 at 10:30 am at Peoria Christian Reformed Church, Pella, Iowa. Interment will follow in the Peoria Cemetery. Open visitation will be from 2:00 to 6:00 pm Sunday at Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home in Pella. The family will greet relatives and friends Monday during the lunch following the service at Peoria Christian Reformed Church. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be designated for the Peoria Christian School. Van Dyk- Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pella Resident Pinegar Named a Finalist for Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award
In a ceremony held this week, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized its annual finalists and winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. Pella Resident Todd Pinegar was a finalist for the Spirit Award this year. He received a $10,000 grant that is being designated to the Pella Christian Clay Target Team.
Indianola Chamber Encourages Shopping Local For Holiday Shopping
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is asking residents to help support our local economy next weekend for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, which is always designated as the Saturday after Thanksgiving to focus on small businesses during the most popular shopping time of the year. For more information, click below.
Indianola Girls Wrestling Competes at Ballard Scramble
The Indianola girls wrestling team competed in their first ever sanctioned event Thursday, earning several top finishes at the Ballard Scramble. First place finishers for the Indians included Nina Alexander at the 119-122lbs division, and Summer Wolff in the 140-145lbs division, while Jazelle Smith at 190lbs, Andrea Taylor at 140-142lbs, Sophia Juhasz-Boess at 142-143lbs, Elaina Merfeld at 127lbs, Marley Crooks at 109lbs, and Lanie Frericks at 226-233lbs were all second place finishers. The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday at Norwalk.
This Week’s NASA Launch Kicks Off Project with Central College Ties
This week’s launch of the Artemis I project is set to try and bring humankind back to the moon — which was discussed earlier this fall at Central College. Raja Chari is a part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration SpaceX Crew-3 mission and will train as one of 18 astronauts to potentially be back on the lunar surface in the next decade.
Amy Jo Finnell
A Memorial Service for Amy Finnell will be Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Kirk Whitler.
Thanksgiving Help Coming Back from the Pella Food Shelf
Those needing help with Thanksgiving dinner can receive assistance from the Pella Community Food Shelf. Executive Director Melissa Zula says numerous churches and organizations have collected hundreds of one single item for boxes of dinner for over 300 families in need. Zula says they will be distributing boxes free of charge on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving during their regular hours in the evening at The Well in Pella. Those who want to assist with the program or might need help with getting a Thanksgiving meal should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf.
