Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
MilitaryTimes
Skipper censured in fatal Marine AAV mishap tapped to command carrier
A Navy captain who was censured by Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro for his role in a fatal Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle mishap has been tapped to command an aircraft carrier. Navy Capt. John Kurtz commanded the amphibious transport dock Somerset on July 30, 2020, when the AAV sunk...
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
PC Magazine
Russian Code Found in US Army, CDC Apps
A Russian company offering data processing services for apps has deceived many international companies by presenting itself as a US entity. The company is called Pushwoosh Inc., and its Russian origins were uncovered by Reuters. A quick check of Pushwoosh's social media channels reveal a company claiming to be located...
MilitaryTimes
Charges dropped against Marines arrested for San Diego Zoo ride halt
Prosecutors have dismissed charges against four Marines who were accused of rocking a gondola at the San Diego Zoo, causing the ride to fail and stranding more than 100 passengers in the air for two-plus hours. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case “in the interest of...
Cubic Enters Full-Rate Production on U.S. Marine Corps Next Generation Troposcatter Contract
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has successfully entered Full-Rate Production for its Indefinite- Delivery/Indefinite- Quantity (IDIQ) Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) system contract with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). The leading-edge system will provide Marines with low latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005276/en/ Cubic’s NGT system will provide the first X-band capability in a troposcatter program of record. (Photo: Business Wire)
US News and World Report
U.S. to Spend $66 Million on New Facilities at Philippines Military Bases
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Tuesday said defence ally the United States had agreed to spend $66.5 million to start building training and warehouse facilities at three of its military bases, under a 2014 joint security deal. Construction of the projects in three of five Philippine sites outlined under...
MilitaryTimes
Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border
This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas...
MilitaryTimes
US Air Force’s ‘divest to invest’ plan is too risky
To recapitalize its aging aircraft with new replacements, the U.S. Air Force has embarked on a strategy of retiring legacy aircraft now and “investing” the budget savings for new aircraft in future years. The Air Force plans to retire aging F-15Cs, F-16s, B-1s and B-2s with F-35s, Next Generation Air Dominance fighters, B-21s and F-15EXs. This strategy may look attractive on paper, but past attempts show that it doesn’t work in practice.
Defense One
Only Half the Parts Are Waiting When US Attack Submarines Come in For Repairs
When a U.S. attack submarine arrives for shipyard maintenance, Navy rules say the vast majority of the necessary parts and materiel must be there waiting. But most jobs actually begin with half or even fewer of the needed items on hand. That means delays, extra cost, and usually, stealing items from other projects, which compounds the problems across the sub force.
MilitaryTimes
This whistleblower called out VA about counselor burnout
Ted Blickwedel retired in 2006 after 27 years in the Marine Corps and decided to make the next step of his career one that involved helping other veterans. In doing so, he received counseling training and went to work at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital before discovering the Vet Centers.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force, FBI raid homes of man with Area 51 website
LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man who operates a website focusing on the remote formerly top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 — long an object of UFO and space alien lore — said Thursday that military and federal investigators raided his homes in what he called a bid to muzzle him.
MilitaryTimes
Navy hopes new funding model can cut sub maintenance delays by 2026
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has nearly twice as many submarines sidelined for maintenance than it should, and those boats in maintenance ultimately require three times more unplanned work than they should, the program executive officer for attacks subs has said. But the service thinks it can turn...
MilitaryTimes
Louisiana Guard fires brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts
The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Collins, confirmed...
The Jewish Press
‘Naval Iron Dome’ Successfully Tested in Final Stage Before Becoming Operational
Israel’s Navy and Defense Ministry as well as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed a C-Dome system advanced interception test, the IDF announced on Thursday, marking a significant step toward introducing the naval version of the Iron Dome aerial defense system. The C-Dome is a more advanced version of the...
defensenews.com
Army awards Lockheed $500M deal to replenish rockets stockpile
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a deal worth $521 million to replenish U.S. stocks of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, which were supplied to Ukraine to beat back Russia’s invasion. The service on Oct. 21 and Nov. 2 issued contracts funded by Congress’ supplemental...
Comments / 1