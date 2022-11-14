ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MilitaryTimes

Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maya Devi

'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month

A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
americanmilitarynews.com

VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is

The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
PC Magazine

Russian Code Found in US Army, CDC Apps

A Russian company offering data processing services for apps has deceived many international companies by presenting itself as a US entity. The company is called Pushwoosh Inc., and its Russian origins were uncovered by Reuters. A quick check of Pushwoosh's social media channels reveal a company claiming to be located...
MARYLAND STATE
MilitaryTimes

Charges dropped against Marines arrested for San Diego Zoo ride halt

Prosecutors have dismissed charges against four Marines who were accused of rocking a gondola at the San Diego Zoo, causing the ride to fail and stranding more than 100 passengers in the air for two-plus hours. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the case “in the interest of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Cubic Enters Full-Rate Production on U.S. Marine Corps Next Generation Troposcatter Contract

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has successfully entered Full-Rate Production for its Indefinite- Delivery/Indefinite- Quantity (IDIQ) Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) system contract with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). The leading-edge system will provide Marines with low latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005276/en/ Cubic’s NGT system will provide the first X-band capability in a troposcatter program of record. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

U.S. to Spend $66 Million on New Facilities at Philippines Military Bases

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Tuesday said defence ally the United States had agreed to spend $66.5 million to start building training and warehouse facilities at three of its military bases, under a 2014 joint security deal. Construction of the projects in three of five Philippine sites outlined under...
MilitaryTimes

Texas Guard to send tank-like military vehicles to the border

This article is co-published and co-reported with the The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit newsroom that informs Texans about state policy and politics. Sign up for The Brief, its daily newsletter. Three days after Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted a legally dubious invocation of the “invasion clause” of the U.S. and Texas...
TEXAS STATE
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force’s ‘divest to invest’ plan is too risky

To recapitalize its aging aircraft with new replacements, the U.S. Air Force has embarked on a strategy of retiring legacy aircraft now and “investing” the budget savings for new aircraft in future years. The Air Force plans to retire aging F-15Cs, F-16s, B-1s and B-2s with F-35s, Next Generation Air Dominance fighters, B-21s and F-15EXs. This strategy may look attractive on paper, but past attempts show that it doesn’t work in practice.
Defense One

Only Half the Parts Are Waiting When US Attack Submarines Come in For Repairs

When a U.S. attack submarine arrives for shipyard maintenance, Navy rules say the vast majority of the necessary parts and materiel must be there waiting. But most jobs actually begin with half or even fewer of the needed items on hand. That means delays, extra cost, and usually, stealing items from other projects, which compounds the problems across the sub force.
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

This whistleblower called out VA about counselor burnout

Ted Blickwedel retired in 2006 after 27 years in the Marine Corps and decided to make the next step of his career one that involved helping other veterans. In doing so, he received counseling training and went to work at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital before discovering the Vet Centers.
MilitaryTimes

Air Force, FBI raid homes of man with Area 51 website

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man who operates a website focusing on the remote formerly top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 — long an object of UFO and space alien lore — said Thursday that military and federal investigators raided his homes in what he called a bid to muzzle him.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MilitaryTimes

Navy hopes new funding model can cut sub maintenance delays by 2026

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has nearly twice as many submarines sidelined for maintenance than it should, and those boats in maintenance ultimately require three times more unplanned work than they should, the program executive officer for attacks subs has said. But the service thinks it can turn...
MilitaryTimes

Louisiana Guard fires brigade commander over ‘inappropriate’ texts

The Louisiana National Guard has relieved the commander of its 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the state’s historic Jackson Barracks, located in east New Orleans, Army Times has learned. In response to emailed questions from Army Times, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Guard, Lt. Col. Noel Collins, confirmed...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Jewish Press

‘Naval Iron Dome’ Successfully Tested in Final Stage Before Becoming Operational

Israel’s Navy and Defense Ministry as well as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed a C-Dome system advanced interception test, the IDF announced on Thursday, marking a significant step toward introducing the naval version of the Iron Dome aerial defense system. The C-Dome is a more advanced version of the...
defensenews.com

Army awards Lockheed $500M deal to replenish rockets stockpile

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a deal worth $521 million to replenish U.S. stocks of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, which were supplied to Ukraine to beat back Russia’s invasion. The service on Oct. 21 and Nov. 2 issued contracts funded by Congress’ supplemental...
WASHINGTON STATE

