France's captain says there's 'too much pressure' on players to protest at World Cup

By Chelena Goldman
 3 days ago
Hugo Lloris. Icon Sport

Tension has grown immensely ahead of the FIFA World Cup as multiple nations have condemned the host country of Qatar for reported human rights violations and cruel treatment of the LGBTQIA+ community. Several nations have already expressed their concerns and displeasure despite FIFA asking teams to focus solely on soccer, but France national football team captain Hugo Lloris thinks the push to protest is too great.

"There's too much pressure on the players," Lloris said, via ESPN. "If you have to apply pressure, first of all, it had to be 10 years ago. Now it's too late. You have to understand that for players this opportunity happens every four years and you want every chance to succeed. The focus has to be on the field. The rest is for politicians. We are athletes."

Lloris' comments come at a controversial time as teams across the soccer world have expressed displeasure with the tournament being held in Qatar. Australia made a very public statement against the games being played there, while Denmark's team reportedly plans to wear a special kit that speaks out against the country's human rights record.

Fans have also made public statements as the tournament draws closer.

Yardbarker

