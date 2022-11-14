Read full article on original website
Related
UVA women’s basketball fights back, earns emotional win
In an emotional win, Virginia women's basketball rallied on the road beating Loyola-Chicago in a fourth quarter comeback. “I am just incredibly proud of our group. Our family,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “This was difficult. Our community’s hurting. Our university is hurting. Our athletic department is hurting. Our football team is hurting.”
Virginia's D'Sean Perry was a 'gentle giant,' will be remembered for his giving nature
Earl Sims Jr. stood up at the podium to deliver words he never thought he would have to. It was a farewell to a "beautiful" soul taken too soon. "Imagine a situation where no one believed in you. Imagine every odds stacked against you, and it looks like you will never get the job done," read Sims on Wednesday. The Gulliver Prep football head coach was reading words written by D'Sean Perry from his junior year of high school. Perry was one of three football players tragically killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night.
UPDATE: Three Virginia football players killed in Sunday night shooting, shooter apprehended
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia community is in mourning on Monday morning. Cavaliers football players D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler have been identified as the three shooting victims following an on-campus incident Sunday night. Perry has worked hard to earn his time on the field and made two...
247Sports
59K+
Followers
396K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0