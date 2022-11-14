Earl Sims Jr. stood up at the podium to deliver words he never thought he would have to. It was a farewell to a "beautiful" soul taken too soon. "Imagine a situation where no one believed in you. Imagine every odds stacked against you, and it looks like you will never get the job done," read Sims on Wednesday. The Gulliver Prep football head coach was reading words written by D'Sean Perry from his junior year of high school. Perry was one of three football players tragically killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO