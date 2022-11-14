ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

UVA women’s basketball fights back, earns emotional win

In an emotional win, Virginia women's basketball rallied on the road beating Loyola-Chicago in a fourth quarter comeback. “I am just incredibly proud of our group. Our family,” head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “This was difficult. Our community’s hurting. Our university is hurting. Our athletic department is hurting. Our football team is hurting.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia's D'Sean Perry was a 'gentle giant,' will be remembered for his giving nature

Earl Sims Jr. stood up at the podium to deliver words he never thought he would have to. It was a farewell to a "beautiful" soul taken too soon. "Imagine a situation where no one believed in you. Imagine every odds stacked against you, and it looks like you will never get the job done," read Sims on Wednesday. The Gulliver Prep football head coach was reading words written by D'Sean Perry from his junior year of high school. Perry was one of three football players tragically killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
