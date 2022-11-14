Read full article on original website
wrkf.org
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its 2019 decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
Lake Charles American Press
Work starting on I-10 widening project
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
brproud.com
Billions for 2020-21 disaster recovery headed to Louisiana after agreement signed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An agreement signed Tuesday gives the green light for Louisiana to receive billions for 2020-21 storm recovery, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The state will receive a $1.72 billion credit line for Hurricane Ida and May 2021 flooding recovery, and a $450 million...
theadvocate.com
St. Tammany nutrition facility plans $4.6 million expansion, will add 77 jobs
The Healthy School Food Collaborative said it will spend $4.6 million to expand its Pearl River facility, a move that will create 77 jobs over the next decade. Louisiana Economic Development said the new jobs will have an estimated average annual salary of $53,571. LED said the expansion will create 140 indirect jobs on the north shore.
KTBS
La. lawmakers hear info on state sales tax as they contemplate changes in April's session
BATON ROUGE, La. — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office presented lawmakers with information on the state's sales tax Wednesday as they prepare for potential changes in the 2023 legislative session. Louisiana imposes a 4.45% state tax on the sale or use of tangible...
theadvocate.com
Governor, local officials, kick off future I-49 construction; here's what it will look like
Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson on Monday along with state and local officials to celebrate the start of the Ambassador Caffery Interchange, a future Interstate 49 South project, in Broussard. “Infrastructure is vital to the economic growth of our state...
NOLA.com
John Bel Edwards seeks federal emergency declaration for Louisiana farmers. Here's why.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the federal government to issue a disaster declaration for a number of parishes whose farmers were hit hard by extreme weather during the past growing season. In a letter sent to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Edwards said the the damage to...
NOLA.com
Black communities in Louisiana far more exposed to industrial pollution, study says
Louisiana communities containing industrial plants and high percentages of Black residents experienced seven to 21 times more toxic air emissions than similar locations with higher percentages of White residents, according to a new study by researchers with the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic. Those findings include the 184-mile stretch of the...
WDSU
Commitment 2022: Louisiana Dec. 10 congressional general election
The congressional general election is Saturday, Dec. 10. Before you vote, make sure you meet the following criteria:. Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
stmarynow.com
Yokely Levee extension plugs gap in the system
When state and local officials gathered Wednesday to cut a ribbon for the Yokely Levee extension project, they celebrated the plugging of a gap in the west St. Mary flood control system. The $2 million project was funded with money generated by the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For
Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
bigeasymagazine.com
Louisiana Fishermen Join Environmental Activists to Protest New LNG Terminals
The proliferation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals across the state has been hailed by the state’s Republican leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards as an excellent economic opportunity for the state. However, the state’s fisheries have a different view. Earlier this month, a flotilla of shrimp and fishing boats protested the planned construction of two new LNG terminals.
Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered
LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations
Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
Louisiana legislative task force tackles employment issues related to medical marijuana
(The Center Square) — A Louisiana legislative task force held multiple meetings on Tuesday to explore and craft recommendations to resolve employment issues concerning medical marijuana. Three subcommittees of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force convened on Tuesday to discuss a variety of employment issues involving medical marijuana, from employment protections in other states to current testing options, to specific concerns for "safety sensitive" jobs like firefighters and first responders. ...
