Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

Work starting on I-10 widening project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Tuesday broke ground on an Interstate 10 widening project between Iowa and Lacassine. The project will update a more than 5-mile stretch of interstate that includes areas of both Calcasieu and Jeff Davis parishes. The stretch will be widened from two lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Commitment 2022: Louisiana Dec. 10 congressional general election

The congressional general election is Saturday, Dec. 10. Before you vote, make sure you meet the following criteria:. Must be at least 17 years old to register to vote (if you are 16 years of age and plan to register in person, make sure you visit the Registrar of Voters Office at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but you must be 18 years old to vote.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man with 3 Active Warrants for Contractor Fraud. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying Wojciech Niznik, who has three current warrants for contractor fraud in St. John Parish, Louisiana. The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office received complaints from local residents in the summer of 2022 regarding Niznik’s contractor fraud.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Yokely Levee extension plugs gap in the system

When state and local officials gathered Wednesday to cut a ribbon for the Yokely Levee extension project, they celebrated the plugging of a gap in the west St. Mary flood control system. The $2 million project was funded with money generated by the federal Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act...
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For

Louisiana Accountant Charged with Misappropriating Funds from Band She Once Worked For. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the filing, on November 10, 2022, of a one-count bill of information charging Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 79, of New Orleans, Louisiana with access device fraud in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A” in the bill of information.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements

Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
bigeasymagazine.com

Louisiana Fishermen Join Environmental Activists to Protest New LNG Terminals

The proliferation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals across the state has been hailed by the state’s Republican leaders and Gov. John Bel Edwards as an excellent economic opportunity for the state. However, the state’s fisheries have a different view. Earlier this month, a flotilla of shrimp and fishing boats protested the planned construction of two new LNG terminals.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Who is Black? In Louisiana, there's a lot at stake in how that's answered

LOUISIANA, USA — We could learn next year if Louisiana must follow a lower court’s ruling to include a second majority-minority district. Part of the argument in the case drew national attention when some state Republicans argued for a narrower definition of who is considered “Black” and how that could impact who voters send to congress. It’s an argument that revives a complicated and ugly part of American history and leaves some to wonder if their voting rights are at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations

Louisiana Attorney General Announces $3.1 Billion Settlement With Walmart Over Opioid Epidemic Allegations. Louisiana – On November 15, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve charges that the business contributed to the opioid addiction issue by failing to properly supervise opioid dispensing at its stores. The settlement will give $3.1 billion in national funding for treatment and recovery services for those suffering from opioid use disorder. It also includes comprehensive, court-ordered obligations, such as stringent oversight to prevent fraudulent prescriptions and identify suspect medications.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana legislative task force tackles employment issues related to medical marijuana

(The Center Square) — A Louisiana legislative task force held multiple meetings on Tuesday to explore and craft recommendations to resolve employment issues concerning medical marijuana. Three subcommittees of the Employment and Medical Marijuana Task Force convened on Tuesday to discuss a variety of employment issues involving medical marijuana, from employment protections in other states to current testing options, to specific concerns for "safety sensitive" jobs like firefighters and first responders. ...
LOUISIANA STATE

