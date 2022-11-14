Lost Dutchman road closure Nov. 16-Dec. 2 for street paving

The city of Apache Junction will be repaving Lost Dutchman Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Tomahawk Road from Nov. 16 to Dec. 2.

Work will entail the reconstruction of severely distressed pavement, road base and addition of bike lanes. The work will result in the full closure of Lost Dutchman, including its intersection with Idaho Road, according to a release.

Local access to residential properties off Lost Dutchman will be maintained from San Marcos Drive and Valley Drive. Access to Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, will be maintained from McKellips Road. Through traffic will be directed by detour signage to use Ironwood and Tomahawk Road to access areas north and south of the construction area and Superstition Boulevard for areas east and west.

Pre-construction message boards are posted in advance to remind drivers of the upcoming work and established detour and local access routes.

All construction will be conducted during daylight hours for the safety of construction workers and traveling public. Any questions related to this project should be directed to 480-982-1055.