ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Prominent conservatives pump the brakes on McConnell and McCarthy's GOP Leadership dreams

By Rafi Schwartz
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Still reeling from what has widely been seen as an underwhelming showing in this year's midterm elections, congressional Republicans are now facing a growing movement to delay the scheduled leadership votes that will determine who will set the GOP agenda in the coming legislative session.

In a letter obtained by outgoing Axios reporter Jonathan Swan on Monday, a slate of conservative notables "strongly" urged House and Senate Republicans to postpone choosing their respective caucus leaders until after the Georgia runoff election is decided on December 6. Citing the need for GOP leaders who will "confidently and skillfully present a persuasive coherent vision" for the party's future, the letter is notable not just for what it says, but for who is saying it; signatories include Mark Meadows, onetime chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, and Ginni Thomas, wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. All told, the dozens of conservative notables behind the letter represent a major nexus of right-wing influence and finance at the highest levels.

Calls for leadership election delays have grown stronger from within Congress as well. While prospective speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) leadership bid has been complicated by growing dissent within his caucus ranks over the GOP's razor-thin majority in the coming term, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has also begun receiving pushback from his colleagues, most recently including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) who claimed on Sunday evening that not delaying a leadership vote would be "disrespectful" to Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

Unlike McCarthy, McConnell's role hasn't been directly challenged by his fellow senators to date. However, President Trump has renewed calls to oust the longtime Senate leader in the wake of the midterms. Though at the moment it seems unlikely McConnell — widely regarded as the most effective conservative tactician in decades — will actually be removed from his leadership position, Trump's invectives have exacerbated the growing rift within the party among MAGA-aligned lawmakers angered over what they deem an unforgivable failure on the part of establishment GOP figures in the last election, and with an eye towards 2024, as well. Should Republican senators once again elect McConnell as leader, he may enter the coming legislative term expending more energy than ever before on maintaining fragile unity within a caucus nevertheless headed toward an unavoidable ideological schism.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Kevin McCarthy clears GOP hurdle on path to speakership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cleared the first major hurdle on his path to become the next Speaker of the House, winning the GOP nomination for the position by 188 to 31 on Tuesday.  While McCarthy was widely expected to become the party's nominee for the position, he faced a fierce, last-minute challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) representing the GOP's right flank, still reeling from the Republicans' lackluster results during the 2022 midterms. Biggs had been backed by MAGA Republican figures like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) who reportedly worked to actively whip votes against McCarthy in the lead-up to Tuesday's...
The Week

Rep. Andy Biggs to reportedly challenge Kevin McCarthy for Speaker's gavel

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly considering a dark horse bid to challenge House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) campaign to become the incoming Speaker of the House should Republicans secure a narrow majority, as they're widely expected to do. While Biggs has yet to confirm any such plans, CNN has reported that not only is he mulling a run at the position, but that McCarthy's team is already planning to address the potential threat from his right flank.
The Week

Rick Scott officially challenges Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will officially challenge Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to lead Senate Republicans in the coming legislative term, announcing on Tuesday his intent to unseat the longtime top Republican at Wednesday's party leadership vote.  In a "dear colleagues" letter, Scott framed his bid as an alternative to the GOP status quo. Without invoking McConnell by name, Scott wrote that while voters want politicians who will "tell them what we will do when we are in charge" Republicans have thus far "continued to elect leadership who refuses to do that, and elicits attacks on anyone that does."  Last spring Scott, who chairs...
The Week

SCOTUS approves Jan. 6 committee's peek into AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward's phone records

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that congressional investigators working with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack may access the phone records of key election denial figure Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, and a stalwart ally of former President Donald Trump.  Ward, who acted as one of the "fake electors" lined up by Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, had petitioned the court to block a Jan. 6 committee subpoena issued in Jan. 2022, writing that "if Dr. Ward's telephone and text message records are disclosed, congressional investigators...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

SNL mocks the GOP, Fox News post-midterms breakup with Donald Trump

With the projected reelection victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) on Saturday, Democrats will retain (and possibly expand) their majority in the Senate. "I was actually surprised they won, given President Biden's low approval ratings," Colin Jost joked on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update." "I guess Biden's kind of like the Jurassic World movies: You know, extremely successful despite a 42 percent rating. Republicans, by the way, are not taking it well." "Rupert Murdoch this week officially turned on Donald Trump," Jost noted, adding that the New York Post's "Trumpty Dumpty" cover "had to be the easiest photoshop job in...
NEW YORK STATE
The Week

Pence issues strongest condemnation of Trump's Jan. 6 actions yet: The president 'endangered me and my family'

Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized former President Donald Trump for being "part of the problem" on the day of the Jan. 6 capitol attack, calling his words online and at the rally "reckless" in an interview with ABC's World News Tonight.  The interview marks Pence's first appearance on network television since the Jan. 6 riot occurred, and his strongest remarks on the day. ABC's David Muir asked Pence about Trump's tweets that day claiming Pence lacked the "courage" to use his power to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. "It angered me," Pence responded. "But I turned to my daughter,...
The Week

4 outside decisions that gave Republicans control of the House

Republican won control of the House a week after the 2024 midterm elections, but their victory was significantly smaller than they had hoped, polls had forecast, and historical trends suggested it should had been.  The GOP's disappointing victory, and Democrats' better-than-expected loss, was due to lots of decisions made by individual campaigns, and in some cases the quality of its candidates. But there were also circumstances out of the hands of the campaigns and their partners and donors. If any number of choices had gone the other way, Democrats would have retained control of Congress — or Republicans may have surfed...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

GOP post-election polls show DeSantis trouncing Trump in 2024 primaries, dulling Trump's big announcement

A number of Republican lawmakers, conservative pundits, and other prominent voices in GOP politics — notably Rupert Murdoch's media empire — are publicly blaming former President Donald Trump for the party's historically poor showing in last week's midterm elections. If Trump is the big loser here, the early Republican winner of the 2022 elections is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who coasted to reelection and appears to have cemented the electoral powerhouse as a solidly red state. Trump has been written off by his party before, notably after the Access Hollywood tape in 2016 and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, only to reassert his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Republicans are now just 1 seat away from a slim House majority

A series of House races called for Republicans in California, Arizona, and New York on Monday evening pushed the GOP to 217 House seats in the next Congress, versus 204 for Democrats, according to Associated Press projections. That puts Republicans one seat away from clinching a majority.  There were still 14 uncalled House races as of Monday night, most of them in California; Republicans lead in four of those races while Democrats lead in nine, The New York Times reports. There are "a lot of options for the GOP to get that 218th seat, perhaps as soon as tomorrow," New York...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Republicans flip the House of Representatives

Republicans gained control of the House on Wednesday, after winning the 218th seat necessary to hold a narrow majority, The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and ABC News project. "Republicans have officially flipped the People's House!" House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted. "Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver." On Tuesday, McCarthy won the Republican nomination for speaker of the House, 188 to 31. The next vote will take place in January, where he will need 218 votes to win the position. House Republicans have promised to use their majority to flood the Biden administration...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

GOP operative pardoned by Trump convicted of funneling Russian money to Trump campaign

Jesse Benton, a former top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas), was convicted Thursday of helping a Russian citizen illegally funnel a political donation to former President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. Benton, 44, purchased a $25,000 ticket to a September 2016 Republican National Committee event for Trump and gave the ticket to Russian multilevel marketer Roman Vasilenko. Vasilenko then gave Benton $100,000.  Elections "reflect the values and the priorities and the beliefs of American citizens," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Parikh said at Benton's trial this week. "Jesse Benton by...
IOWA STATE
The Week

Senate overcomes filibuster threat on marriage equality bill, putting it on track for Biden's signature

The Senate on Wednesday evening voted 62 to 37 to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act, with 12 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to neuter a Republican filibuster. The Senate will now likely approve the bill, which enshrines marriage equality into federal law, as early as Thursday. The House passed the bill in July with support from a larger-than-expected 47 Republicans, but the lower chamber will have to approve it again if the Senate modifies the legislation with a pair of bipartisan amendments, as expected.  President Biden urged Congress to finalize the law and send it to his desk....
IOWA STATE
The Week

What Democrats stand to gain from the Georgia runoff

Now that Democrats have held onto the Senate, you might be tempted to disregard the results of the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff — where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock — as inconsequential. But that's where you're wrong. In fact, a 51st Democratic senator could change a lot for both parties. For one thing, having an extra member in their caucus would afford Democrats a slight cushion to pass key legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) could no longer single-handedly block bills; rather, they'd both need to be opposed should they hope to stifle...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Is election denialism done for?

Election denial was unofficially on the ballot in the 2022 midterms. Most of the 291 Republican candidates running for House, Senate, and key statewide offices had previously "denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election," according to The Washington Post. And many took their cues from former President Donald Trump, parroting his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, and attempting to seed doubt among voters about the legitimacy of the midterms. But in the end, "denier candidates fared especially poorly" in the year's "most competitive races," as well as the statewide contests dictating to how elections are run. "Democracy...
The Week

Mike Pence describes 1st conversation with Trump after Capitol attack

Former Vice President Mike Pence revealed that former President Donald Trump apologized not in words but "in sentiment" for putting his life in danger during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Pence shared this with ABC's World News Tonight anchor David Muir during an interview at his Indiana home. On Jan. 6, 2021, Pence was overseeing Congress' certification of the Electoral College results when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to go into lockdown. Outside, someone had built a gallows and noose, and some of the rioters were heard chanting, "Hang Mike Pence!" Pence told Muir that he didn't speak to...
INDIANA STATE
The Week

'Madam Speaker': A look back at some of Nancy Pelosi's most notable moments

After nearly two decades at the helm of the House Democratic caucus, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) announced on Thursday that she would be stepping down from her role, paving the way for a new generation of Democratic leaders to ascend in her wake.  Pelosi, who has served in Congress since 1987, not only presided over some of the most consequential moments in modern legislative history, but ensured a legacy as a groundbreaking lawmaker herself, becoming Congress' first-ever female speaker in 2007. Among Democrats, she's viewed as a master tactician and hard-nosed realist who is often left at uncomfortable odds...
The Week

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's race just got tighter

One midterm race that still hasn't been called is in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) and her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch. New results were released on Thursday afternoon, and Boebert is now leading Frisch by just 556 votes, with some ballots still left to be counted, The Associated Press reports. This is a margin of around 0.34 percent, and under Colorado state law, a recount is automatically triggered at 0.5 percent. Both campaigns have spent the last few days "curing" ballots, meaning they attempt to fix issues with ballots that were rejected due to things like mismatched signatures. Boebert, a vocal Trump and gun rights supporter, was the favorite to win re-election, as redistricting made the area she represents more conservative, AP reports. Frisch is a businessman and former member of the Aspen City Council, who sought support from Democrats, moderates, and disillusioned Republicans. Frisch told AP the fact that the race is so close shows that voters are ready for change. He wouldn't be surprised if he ended up winning the election, Frisch added, but "we obviously can't be surprised if we lose. We're not that wacko."
COLORADO STATE
The Week

What are the experts saying about Trump's candidacy announcement?

On Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump officially announced his third consecutive bid for the White House — a decision that, while expected, has enormous implications for both major political parties. Is the bid Trump's worst idea ever, considering his faltering support and poor showing in the midterms? Or is he exactly what the Republican Party needs at a time like this? The country's top politicos and a few experts and analysts weigh in: Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.): Trump will be 'hard to beat' Sen. Lindsay Graham and Trump have always had a bit of an unusual relationship. But in the wake of Trump's...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Week

Ron DeSantis asks people to 'chill' about a potential rivalry with Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) downplayed the idea of a feud between him and former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying people "just need to chill out a little bit." DeSantis was asked during a news conference about Trump's Tuesday night announcement that he intends to run for president in 2024. For now, he said, the focus needs to be off any beef between him and Trump and on the Dec. 6 Georgia Senate runoff race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker. This is "very important for Republicans to win," DeSantis said. It's long been speculated that DeSantis plans...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday night he is running for president again in 2024. In a speech delivered at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump said the "country is being destroyed before your very eyes," and he believes this campaign will "unify people." He's certain that voters will "overwhelmingly" embrace his platform of "national greatness and glory to America," he said, and spoke about his four years in office, including his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, in glowing terms. Before declaring his run, the twice-impeached Trump dismissed the Biden administration and called the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan "perhaps the most embarrassing...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy