ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

Lost Dutchman road closure Nov. 16-Dec. 2 for street paving

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fn5aW_0jAS4kg300

The city of Apache Junction will be repaving Lost Dutchman Boulevard from Ironwood Drive to Tomahawk Road from Nov. 16 to Dec. 2.

Work will entail the reconstruction of severely distressed pavement, road base and addition of bike lanes. The work will result in the full closure of Lost Dutchman, including its intersection with Idaho Road, according to a release.

Local access to residential properties off Lost Dutchman will be maintained from San Marcos Drive and Valley Drive. Access to Prospector Park, 3015 N. Idaho Road, will be maintained from McKellips Road. Through traffic will be directed by detour signage to use Ironwood and Tomahawk Road to access areas north and south of the construction area and Superstition Boulevard for areas east and west.

Pre-construction message boards are posted in advance to remind drivers of the upcoming work and established detour and local access routes.

All construction will be conducted during daylight hours for the safety of construction workers and traveling public. Any questions related to this project should be directed to 480-982-1055.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

I-10 reopens near Eloy after crash that left 2 dead

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. The eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande, for several hours but reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
ELOY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired. According to the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
azbex.com

Despite Opposition, Casa Grande P&Z Recommends 2 Projects

The Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to approve two major projects despite opposition. In the first project – known as Post Ranch – City staff recommended against approval. Applicant Scapegoat Design Studio requested a rezoning from Planned Area Development to R-2 on a 567-acre parcel to allow the development of more than 2,000 attached multifamily dwelling units near the SWC of Florence Blvd. and Toltec Buttes Road.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Several people found dead inside north Phoenix home

PHOENIX - Several people were found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed. Phoenix Fire hazmat crews responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. Multiple people were found dead inside, but it's...
PHOENIX, AZ
Suzy Jacobson Cherry

New General Business License Required for Mesa Businesses

Laptop open to the City of Mesa Business License applicationPhoto by Suzy Jacobson Cherry. Starting January 3, 2022 most Mesa businesses that collect sales tax, services businesses, and home-based businesses will need the license. The usual application/renewal fee for the license is $25.00. However, to encourage early adoption, the introductory fee/renewal is $10 through December 31, 2023. It is payable online with check, credit, or debit card. The license is good for 12 months from date of issue.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When 88-year-old Pat Harrison walked out her front door recently, she found more than a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway. She said her first thoughts after finding the mulch was, “What, who, and when?” So, who put this mound of mulch here and why? “I hand water about an hour and 15 minutes for all the plants. The rest are on irrigation,” Harrison said, showing On Your Side around her property. Harrison has a lush backyard with a lot of trees that need occasional trimming.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Town moving to create multifamily restrictions

As Queen Creek continues to grapple between having affordable housing for the people it is attracting and residents’ calls for measured multifamily growth, the Town Council is moving ahead with a plan that it hopes will reach the right balance. It is revising part of the General Land to...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

The World’s Largest Drive-Through Animated Light Show Opens Three Shows in the Valley

World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new theme parks for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list are three Arizona locations. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light event in the parking area of Six Flags in Phoenix, Desert Diamond Casino in Glendale and Tempe Diablo Stadium.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Multiple people dead in hazardous materials incident at Phoenix home

PHOENIX – Multiple people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday morning in an apparent hazardous materials incident, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department and crews from the Phoenix and Glendale fire departments were investigating the scene near Seventh and Northern avenues. A Phoenix fire department spokesman said...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Gulfstream Aerospace signs major lease near Gateway Airport

CBRE announced the long-term lease of an 58,741-sq.-ft. hangar space to Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. next to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Ariz. The facility is located at 6341 South Downwind Circle and is adjacent to the company’s new customer support center which will be completed in 2024.
MESA, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy