Linfield Wildcats to host Pomona-Pitzer in 1st round of NCAA Division III football playoffs

A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an ArrestSoap HubSalem, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Class 6A football semifinal playoff preview: No. 2 Sheldon Irish vs. No. 3 Tualatin Timberwolves
The Tualatin Timberwolves are peaking at the perfect time and their momentum could carry them to the Class 6A state championship game for the second consecutive season. The Timberwolves rolled past the Mountainside Mavericks 53-21 in a quarterfinal game on Friday. The No. 3-seeded Timberwolves will face the No. 2-seeded Sheldon Irish in a semifinal game on Friday. Should the Timberwolves (9-2) defeat the Irish, they will get an opportunity to win a title after suffering a 44-14 loss to the Central Catholic Rams in the 2021 championship game.
Class 6A football semifinal playoff preview: No. 1 West Linn Lions vs. No. 5 Central Catholic Rams
The Central Catholic Rams are the Class 6A two-time defending champions. They have a chance to etch their names into the history books for prep football in Oregon. The Rams don’t seem to be getting the respect a team with their pedigree should be receiving in the playoffs. The talk regarding which team is the favorite to win the state title focuses primarily on the West Linn Lions and Sheldon Irish.
Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard announces retirement after 18 years at school
Oregon State volleyball coach Mark Barnard plans to retire at the end of the season following an 18-year run at the school. Barnard was hired in 2005 as an assistant coach, then promoted to head coach in 2016. He intends to pursue other opportunities outside of college athletics, the school said in a statement.
Yardbarker
Oregon State routs Bushnell, matches 2021-22 win total
Sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to lead a balanced attack as Oregon State matched last season's victory total by defeating Bushnell 83-66 on Tuesday in Corvallis, Ore. Freshman Jordan Pope scored 15 points and added seven assists and six rebounds...
Oregon State men’s basketball off to a 3-0 start after rolling Bushnell 83-66
Oregon State matched its win total from a year ago nine days into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Tuesday night when the Beavers defeated Bushnell 83-66 in Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 16 of his team-high 19 points during the second half, and was one of four Beavers...
Oregon State’s Jim Michalczik not afraid to use offensive line backups: ‘They know what they’re doing’
It’s been a while since Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has had to tinker with his position group during games. OSU’s offensive line has been close to bulletproof the past two seasons, with minimal injuries and changes to the starting lineup. This being football, it couldn’t...
Portland Thorns sign forward Morgan Weaver to contract extension
The Portland Thorns have secured a key piece of their record-setting attack for a few more years. Morgan Weaver has signed a contract extension with the Thorns through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, the team announced Tuesday. Weaver, 25, was the second-leading scorer for Portland last season, finishing with seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances (13 starts).
Portland Trail Blazers lose 109-107 to Brooklyn Nets in wild finish: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers were doing a great job of handling losing teams. In fact, they entered Thursday night with five wins in six games against teams that currently have losing records. But none of those teams feature a player the caliber of Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, who put the Nets...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: ‘Let the sickos rule the world’
(0:00 - 10:00) Thanksgiving side dish power rankings. -- Ryan Clarke, rclarke@oregonian.com, Twitter: @RyanTClarke. Subscribe to Soccer Made in Portland anywhere you listen to podcasts.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Powell’s Books to host Portland Thorns legend Christine Sinclair for book signing
Powell’s Books will host Portland Thorns legend Christine Sinclair Saturday for a book signing event. Sinclair’s memoir, Playing the Long Game, was published Nov. 1 and written with Canadian sports journalist Stephen Brunt. The book chronicles the rise of Canada women’s soccer on the international stage and Sinclair’s...
Sorry, but you can't buy those Dame Adidas PDX carpet sneakers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Tuesday night's win against San Antonio, the Portland Trail Blazers wore this season's City Edition jerseys for the first time. The black uniforms feature a diagonal sash of the iconic blue, purple and green PDX carpet, with the letters PDX and the jersey number in white. And they seem to be a hit.
Oregon Powerball winner happy with $1 million prize: ‘I’m not greedy’
At 82, he is retired from driving trucks but when he claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the recent record jackpot run, he shared his plans: He’ll use some of the money to buy his wife a Cadillac. Brooks Keebey, of Salem, bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets...
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Sword death of Portland landlord in slasher mask ruled self-defense
By the time Robert Bainter decided to move out of the four-bedroom Victorian house he shared in the Eliot neighborhood in early September, the 31-year-old tenant said he felt certain the landlord would eventually do something terrible. For weeks, the landlord, Justin Valdivia, had been harassing Bainter by text, phone...
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
greatnorthwestwine.com
A force for good: Dundee Hills dynamo Remy Drabkin won’t be denied
DAYTON, Ore. — Accomplished winemaker; dedicated public servant; advocate for acceptance; environmental educator — in the Pacific Northwest wine industry, Remy Drabkin commands unicorn status. The interim mayor of McMinnville, Ore. — who is up for election in November — pulls it all off with aplomb while proudly...
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?
Miles Stanton grew up in San Diego with his mother Laura, a nurse practitioner, and his two brothers. His father died in 2005 when he was just four years old, and his mother re-married in 2018.
