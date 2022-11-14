ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Linfield Wildcats to host Pomona-Pitzer in 1st round of NCAA Division III football playoffs

By The Oregonian/OregonLive Sports Staff
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
The Oregonian

Class 6A football semifinal playoff preview: No. 2 Sheldon Irish vs. No. 3 Tualatin Timberwolves

The Tualatin Timberwolves are peaking at the perfect time and their momentum could carry them to the Class 6A state championship game for the second consecutive season. The Timberwolves rolled past the Mountainside Mavericks 53-21 in a quarterfinal game on Friday. The No. 3-seeded Timberwolves will face the No. 2-seeded Sheldon Irish in a semifinal game on Friday. Should the Timberwolves (9-2) defeat the Irish, they will get an opportunity to win a title after suffering a 44-14 loss to the Central Catholic Rams in the 2021 championship game.
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

Class 6A football semifinal playoff preview: No. 1 West Linn Lions vs. No. 5 Central Catholic Rams

The Central Catholic Rams are the Class 6A two-time defending champions. They have a chance to etch their names into the history books for prep football in Oregon. The Rams don’t seem to be getting the respect a team with their pedigree should be receiving in the playoffs. The talk regarding which team is the favorite to win the state title focuses primarily on the West Linn Lions and Sheldon Irish.
WEST LINN, OR
Yardbarker

Oregon State routs Bushnell, matches 2021-22 win total

Sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to lead a balanced attack as Oregon State matched last season's victory total by defeating Bushnell 83-66 on Tuesday in Corvallis, Ore. Freshman Jordan Pope scored 15 points and added seven assists and six rebounds...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Thorns sign forward Morgan Weaver to contract extension

The Portland Thorns have secured a key piece of their record-setting attack for a few more years. Morgan Weaver has signed a contract extension with the Thorns through the 2024 season, with an option for 2025, the team announced Tuesday. Weaver, 25, was the second-leading scorer for Portland last season, finishing with seven goals and three assists in 20 appearances (13 starts).
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Sorry, but you can't buy those Dame Adidas PDX carpet sneakers

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Tuesday night's win against San Antonio, the Portland Trail Blazers wore this season's City Edition jerseys for the first time. The black uniforms feature a diagonal sash of the iconic blue, purple and green PDX carpet, with the letters PDX and the jersey number in white. And they seem to be a hit.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
107.3 KFFM

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

A force for good: Dundee Hills dynamo Remy Drabkin won’t be denied

DAYTON, Ore. — Accomplished winemaker; dedicated public servant; advocate for acceptance; environmental educator — in the Pacific Northwest wine industry, Remy Drabkin commands unicorn status. The interim mayor of McMinnville, Ore. — who is up for election in November — pulls it all off with aplomb while proudly...
MCMINNVILLE, OR
