The Ringer

Week 11 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Let me steal a line from Mark McGwire to get this column started: I’m not here to talk about the past. Yes, last week was a bloodbath. It happens. But we’ve got 14 new games on the Week 11 schedule, and it’s time to bounce back. Let’s just get to the picks. My confidence is fragile right now.
Sporting News

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 11 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier for fantasy football owners, and things stay difficult in Week 11. Injuries keep piling up (Cooper Kupp, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, etc.) and four offenses filled with plenty of top fantasy performers (Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, Buccaneers) are all off for their bye weeks. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 11 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan will remain the Colts starting quarterback

Things have dramatically changed in Indianapolis over the last nine days. Coach Frank Reich is gone. Former Colts center Jeff Saturday is in. And, as of Sunday, starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger was out, with exiled starter Matt Ryan back in. On Wednesday, Saturday said Ryan will remain in place. “Matt...
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 11 Running Back Rankings: Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara carry some big questions

The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
FOX Sports

NFL WR rankings: Who's better, Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson?

It's hard not to look at the wide receivers in today's NFL without concluding we're truly spoiled. It could easily be argued the position has never been stronger at the very top; nor has it been deeper throughout the league. Cooper Kupp is coming off the receiving triple crown and an Offensive Player of the Year Award. Even before his ankle injury, it would have been difficult to argue he was the league's best receiver. Let that sink in.
Sporting News

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 11 game: Aaron Rodgers rolls, Lamar Jackson heats up, more

As we enter Week 11, only eight weeks stand between now and the NFL playoffs. As legendary Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione would say, "Can you believe it?" It has been a wildly unpredictable season in many ways, with scoring down and a plethora of teams taking bettors by surprise. Such volatility has led many to the prop betting market, which is why we discuss our favorite player props and game props every Thursday.
FOX Sports

Cowboys, Bills plummet, 49ers rise in Nick Wright's NFL Tiers

The upsets of Week 10 have reverberated through the NFL and sent some teams tumbling down the rankings, according to Nick Wright and his committee on "First Things First." Meanwhile, steady teams who have been chipping away at their competitors are climbing up the ladder. Where did the previously unbeaten...

