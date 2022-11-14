Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche awareness event coming to South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - An avalanche awareness safety event is coming to South Lake Tahoe Friday night. The free educational event is being put on by PT Revolution, the Sierra Avalanche Center, and Blackbird Mountain Guides. The goal is to make sure people know how to stay safe before heading into the backcountry this winter.
onekindesign.com
Explore this spectacular mountain contemporary getaway in Lake Tahoe
This mountain contemporary family getaway was designed by Architecture Allure in collaboration with Alice Lane Interior Design, located in Lake Tahoe, California. Created for a family of six, the homeowner’s main priority for their 5,500-square-foot home was to accommodate overnight guests. Their top request was to design a large bunk room with eight built-in bunks for their four kids, along with their friends and cousins.
2news.com
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village
(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
Travelers Should Avoid This Popular California Destination
One California tourist destination was included on Fodors 2023 'no' list.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada bears are preparing for hibernation, NDOW and RPD ask residents to secure attractants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Verdi down through Topaz Lake and over to Hawthorne, bear sightings continue in Western Nevada, a common theme this time of the year. “We’re getting calls from people noticing bears and Reno Police Department also reached out because they were getting more calls,” said Ashley Sanchez, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW). “Bears are nearing the end of hyperphagia and that’s a face they go through when they spend all of their time and energy trying to build up calories. They’re trying to take in 20,000 compared to the normal 5,000.”
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lake Tahoe residents protest US 50 corridor plan
Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment on the East Shore Corridor Management Plan at today’s meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors. The Board is scheduled to meet 9:30 a.m. to noon, but public comment on matters not on the agenda occurs...
NBC Washington
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
Travelers told to avoid Tahoe due to traffic and pollution
LAKE TAHOE — It is normally a good thing when either a town or a tourist attraction lands on a travel guide. In Lake Tahoe's case, it landed on a list of places people should avoid traveling.The destination attracts people near and far. Facunda Segura arrived over the weekend from San Jose with his extended family to celebrate his mother's birthday."It's really nice out here because of the snow," he said. At Tahoe Bike and Ski, it has seen busier days during the height of COVID-19."It was absolutely nuts here," said Ed Weber of the rental shop. These days, Weber...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most commonly seen birds in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
This Is The Most Photographed Place In California
California is full of spectacular scenery, but a spot in San Diego now tops of the list of most photographed.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
upr.org
New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada’s unemployment rate ticks up, slightly
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New data from the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows unemployment in the Silver State rose by 0.2% in October. The economic report for October 2022 showed Nevada gained 7,500 jobs, driven mostly by Las Vegas’s gain of 4,900 jobs. Here locally, Reno...
KOLO TV Reno
Pet of the Week
Many signs in Reno have already been removed. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production. Updated: 17 hours ago. Nevada gets 98-54 win over William Jessup behind Blackshear's triple-double, Davidson's bench production.
Owner of Area 51 website has Nevada home searched, seized by federal agents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The owner of a website devoted to the Area 51 military base, is searching for answers as to why federal agents busted down the doors to search two of his homes. Joerg Arnu, a naturalized U.S. citizen, has devoted much of his life to understanding the base. His website, dreamlandresort.com, is a […]
KOLO TV Reno
Amazon virtual health service clinic to begin in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Amazon will be bringing a new service to the state of Nevada. Amazon Clinic will be operating in 32 states, including Nevada, aiming to provide virtual care for common conditions like allergies, acne, and hair loss. The clinic will also give customers the opportunity to choose...
Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech. Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
New statewide program aims to help UNR STEM students join local workforce
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This week, a program aimed at keeping university students in our community’s workforce was approved by the Nevada Board of Examiners. “This program is for the benefit of all Nevadans,” said Doug Erwin, Senior Vice President of Entrepreneurial Development at the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) in reference to a new statewide talent retention program.
KOLO TV Reno
Family Time: Focusing on gratitude in the midst of all the fun, food and festivities of Thanksgiving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a lot that has to get done on or before Thanksgiving. You may be travelling or having family visit you. There’s turkey trots and grocery shopping and cleaning and decorating and going to a holiday movie and cooking and baking and donating food and time to worthy causes.... it can be so easy to get caught up in the doing that you forget that it’s called THANKSgiving for a reason. And as parents, kids are watching you and mimicking you. So if you’re not practicing gratitude this Thanksgiving, chances are neither are your kids.
