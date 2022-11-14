ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Fortune

The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance

The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
Markets Insider

Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

Bitcoin investors have pulled tokens from centralized exchanges at a record rate since the collapse of FTX, says Glassnode. The blockchain analytics firm said bitcoin outflows to self-custody hit a rate of 106,000 bitcoin per month. "The failure of FTX has created a very distinct change in #Bitcoin holder behaviour...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
CNN

Opinion: No one is coming to save the crypto industry

CNN — Over the past year, as crypto companies imploded and losses mounted, a white knight appeared. Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old CEO of crypto exchange FTX, helped bail out distressed crypto companies like BlockFi and Voyager. In an industry with a reputation that has been marred by scammers, hackers and sheer greed, Bankman-Fried seemed like a relatively nice guy. He even claimed that he wanted to give almost all of his money away.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase, Binance Will Fill Power Vacuum Left by FTX Collapse, Predicts Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci

Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci says he expects other crypto exchange leaders will step up to fill the void left by the collapse of FTX. In a new interview at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Scaramucci says that while FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was once driving the conversation on potential crypto regulation, other leaders will now take over the discussion.

