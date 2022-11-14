Read full article on original website
Library Committee To Meet Wednesday
The Greenville Public Library’s Finance and Records Committee will meet Wednesday, November 16 in the library. Among the items on the agenda are floor repair, 2023 compensation adjustments and other financial items.
Salvation Army Bell Ringing To Begin Soon
The sound of Salvation Army bells will be heard in Greenville. The 2022 campaign officially begins this Monday, according to Bond County Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young. She said bell ringers are still needed. Time slots run from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM almost every day through December 22. Mary is looking for “captains” who will sign up to recruit bell ringers to fill a full day’s schedule. The kettles will be stationed at Dollar General, Capri IGA, and Buchheit in Greenville. There will also be small kettles on the counter at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and DQ in Greenville.
Tax Payment Deadline Is Next Week
Bond County property owners, who have not paid all of their tax bill this year, face a deadline next week. The deadline for payment of the second installment of taxes is Tuesday, November 22. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said her office will be open next Monday and Tuesday, until...
Joyce A. Linenfelser
Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi. On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E....
Wayne H. Ennen
Wayne H. Ennen age 97, of Greenville, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dwain DePew officiating. Entombment will follow in the Greenville First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. The family welcome friends from 9:00. A.M. Saturday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Wayne’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to the Simple Room at the service or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.
GU Announces Equestrian Program
Greenville University is launching an equestrian program for students who are horse enthusiasts and want to use their skills to help others. GU President Suzanne Davis initiated the program as she had a vision for it since returning to Greenville University 10 years ago. “It’s no secret to anyone who...
State’s Attorney & Sheriff File SAFE-T Act Lawsuit
Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann and Sheriff Jim Leitschuh have filed a lawsuit against the state regarding the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, which is to go into effect on January 1, 2023. Mann joins over 55 other states attorneys in Illinois that...
KC Hosting Middle School Honor Band Concert November 17
The Kaskaskia College Music Department is proud to announce its Middle School Honor Band Concert on Thursday, November 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium. Featured ensembles will be the Middle School Honor Band and the Kaskaskia College Jazz Band under the direction of Professor Cliff...
Shirley Ann Weiss Sessler
Shirley Ann Weiss Sessler Age 86, of Ward, Arkansas, formerly of Millersburg and Greenville, passed away at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with...
Alvin William Isaak
Alvin William Isaak passed away at home in New Baden, Illinois on November 12, 2022. He was born in Beckemeyer, Illinois on June 18, 1929, son of Frank and Josephine (Kuhl) Isaak. He recently celebrated 57 years of marriage with the love of his life, Patricia (Lampey) Isaak on October 23.
Lady Comets Fall In Basketball Season Opener
The Greenville Lady Comets basketball team opened the season Tuesday night in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. The GHS girls were defeated by Father McGivney 49-41. Greenville’s only lead was at 5-4 in the early going. The Griffins led by five after one quarter, by eight at halftime and by 12 after three periods.
Highland Police Arrest Burglary & Stalking Suspect
On Monday morning, the Highland Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they were seeking the public’s help in locating 30 year old Hunter D. Michael, who was wanted on alleged burglary and stalking charges. Police announced late Monday afternoon that Michael had been taken into custody.
GU Soccer Teams Fall In First Round
Greenville University’s women and men’s soccer teams played in the NCAA Division III national tournaments last Friday. The Lady Panthers were defeated, 3-0, at Wisconsin-LaCrosse. They held their own in the first half, which ended in no score. LaCrosse kept shooting the ball and three shots found the...
