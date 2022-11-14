Read full article on original website
Hawaii Supreme Court allows holds in-custody awaiting new charges
The state's highest court said those holds can only be for a reasonable time period and it remains to be seen how it will impact dozens of other cases in limbo.
KHON2
8 years later, Dutch judges to pass verdicts in MH17 trial
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch judges are set to deliver their verdict Thursday in the trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian over their alleged roles in the 2014 downing of a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet and the deaths of all 298 people on board. The...
Where is the accountability? Alleged abuses persist in ICE detention
More than two years following a whistleblower complaint alleging egregious medical neglect and abuse at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC), the Senate held its first hearing aimed at providing accountability for rights violations committed against migrant women held there in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. The hearing followed...
KHON2
Leaders quietly work to ramp up pressure on N. Korea at G-20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — With all the big issues dominating this week’s meeting of leaders of the world’s biggest economies — war, famine, poverty, to name just a few — there’s been little public discussion of North Korea and its pursuit of nuclear-armed missiles.
