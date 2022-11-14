ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Fast food workers to strike in support of newly-passed law that will create a fast food labor council

By Jacque Porter
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

‘Momentous:’ US advances largest dam demolition in history

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Lettuce again on the Florida menu to slow manatee starvation

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lettuce will be on the menu again this year for Florida manatees as part of an effort to slow the starvation deaths of the beloved marine mammals, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Plans are already in place to resume an experimental feeding program at a...
FLORIDA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them with coats and blankets as they arrived before dawn on a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy