Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Forefront Dermatology Expands Practice in Jackson, MIBoardroomPRJackson, MI
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country roadRoger MarshJackson, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Related
hillsdale.edu
Hillsdale College Hosts Reception in Branson
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn hosted a reception at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa & Convention Center in Branson, Missouri, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Guests were invited to attend a gift and estate planning seminar, an admissions presentation, and a featured talk by Dr. Arnn on “Preserving Our Country.”
hillsdale.edu
Hillsdale College’s Blake Center Hosts Academy for Science and Freedom Fellow
HILLSDALE, Mich. — Martin Kulldorff, a founding fellow of Hillsdale College’s Academy for Science and Freedom and epidemiologist, spoke at the College’s Blake Center for Faith and Freedom on Oct. 6. Kulldorff lectured on “COVID-19 and the Forgotten Principles of Public Health.”. In his address, Kulldorff...
WILX-TV
Cyberattack forces public schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to remain closed Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All public schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will remain closed Tuesday due to a cyberattack. The schools were initially closed Monday. It is unknown how long the closure will last. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
WILX-TV
High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week
Parents express concern over Jackson ransomware attack
It's the second day in a row so far, and frustration among parents is growing.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Woman to stand trial in deaths of 2 Michigan bicyclists
A woman has been ordered to stand trial on second-degree murder and other charges after five bicyclists were struck by her vehicle
fox2detroit.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
WILX-TV
US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
Bus driver suffers medical emergency and crashes through an elementary school near Ann Arbor
A Washtenaw County elementary school sustained significant damage when a bus driver impaired by a sudden medical event crashed through one of the building’s walls.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan cold case solved 35 years after Roxanne Wood found dead in Niles home with throat cut
NILES, Mich. – A Michigan cold case that dates back to 1987 was solved earlier this year, and Western Michigan University students played a major role in cracking the case. Roxanne Wood was murdered inside her Berrien County home on Feb. 19, 1987. Her throat had been cut. Her...
Fire damages, closes Kentucky Fried Chicken near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire damaged and closed a Jackson-area Kentucky Fried Chicken early Monday, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 5:38 a.m., Nov. 14 at the KFC at 2930 E. Michigan Ave. in Blackman Township, north of Jackson, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Lansing?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Lansing?
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
1 arrested following fatal Kalamazoo shooting
A Lansing resident has been arrested in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old dead.
Comments / 0