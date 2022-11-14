ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, MI

hillsdale.edu

Hillsdale College Hosts Reception in Branson

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College President Larry P. Arnn hosted a reception at the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa & Convention Center in Branson, Missouri, on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Guests were invited to attend a gift and estate planning seminar, an admissions presentation, and a featured talk by Dr. Arnn on “Preserving Our Country.”
HILLSDALE, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

High School Football Playoff Game Site Moved

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association has moved the location of one of its division one state tournament football playoff games. Clarkston vs. Caledonia was scheduled for East Lansing High School at 1pm this Saturday. The site has now been moved to DeWitt, same time and date. DeWitt has artificial turf that was added earlier this year. The game’s winner moves on to the state finals one week from Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier

Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash

The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
DEXTER, MI
WILX-TV

US-127 at Trowbridge reopens following collision

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A snowy Tuesday morning has caused crashes across Mid-Michigan. US-127 at the Trowbridge Road exit (exit 9) in Ingham County. The area was closed at about 10 a.m. News 10 crews reported tow trucks and East Lansing police were on the scene. The area was cleared...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
MLive

Fire damages, closes Kentucky Fried Chicken near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A fire damaged and closed a Jackson-area Kentucky Fried Chicken early Monday, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 5:38 a.m., Nov. 14 at the KFC at 2930 E. Michigan Ave. in Blackman Township, north of Jackson, Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester said.
