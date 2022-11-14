Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Unit One School Board Holds Levy Hearing
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met this week and held a hearing on the new tax levy. No one appeared from the public. Superintendent Casie Bowman told the board she met with the tax levy expert from the Illinois School Board last week who looked at the district’s data and provided a few scenarios. She recommended an option that would take the tax rate from 4.47 to 4.24.
wgel.com
Tourism Committee Meets Thursday
The Greenville Tourism Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, November 17 at 5:15 p.m. in the municipal building. The agenda includes a funding request for the 2023 I-70 Coaches Clinic.
advantagenews.com
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving
With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
wgel.com
Council Approves Policy For Brush Pickup
It was a long time coming, but on a split vote, the Greenville City Council has approved a written brush policy for brush pickup in the city. The policy was approved on a 3-2 vote with Bill Carpenter, Ivan Estavez and Mayor George Barber in favor. Voting “no” were Lisa Stephens and Kyle Littlefield.
wgel.com
Library Committee To Meet Wednesday
The Greenville Public Library’s Finance and Records Committee will meet Wednesday, November 16 in the library. Among the items on the agenda are floor repair, 2023 compensation adjustments and other financial items.
edglentoday.com
Linda Andreas Wants To Use Her Diverse Background As New Madison County Clerk
EDWARDSVILLE - Linda Andreas said she is excited about the opportunity to serve as Madison County's new County Clerk. Andreas defeated the incumbent County Clerk Debbie Mendoza in the election on Nov. 8. In her first year, Andreas said she wants to improve the voter rolls and engage more people...
wgel.com
Bond County 4-H Members Honored For Projects
Members of the Bond County 4-H program gathered recently to celebrate their successes of the 2021-2022 year. Notable recognitions included:. First-year member awards: Jacob Simmonds, Emma Tally, and Bella Linderman. Outstanding First Year Member Award: Jacob Simmons. Completion 4-H members: Jolie Craver, Pheonix Johnson, and Morgan Wilderman. Project Awards included:
wgel.com
Tax Payment Deadline Is Next Week
Bond County property owners, who have not paid all of their tax bill this year, face a deadline next week. The deadline for payment of the second installment of taxes is Tuesday, November 22. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said her office will be open next Monday and Tuesday, until...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
scctd.org
St. Clair County MetroLink Extension Shiloh-Scott to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Facilities – Double Track
All bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at that time. The sealed bids must be delivered to and received by the St. Clair County Transit District before the bid deadline. Bids received after the bid deadline will be returned unopened. A pre-bid meeting will be held at 10:00...
Aldermen in Belleville voted to increase their pay
Aldermen in the City of Belleville decided to hike their pay over the objections of the town's mayor, who says it is not the right time.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Accident On Route 40 (Main Street)
On Wednesday, 11/16/2022 at 13:24 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in front of 1505 West Main (Route 40) with unknown injuries. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of their vehicles reporting no injuries. Firefighters assisted with traffic control and debris removal from the highway. Effingham County Sheriff...
New program helps reduce energy costs for Ameren Illinois customers
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills this winter, Ameren Illinois is beginning a new plan to help customers manage their costs. Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from them could be approximately 25% higher than they were last […]
Ameren warns customers to be aware of aggressive new scammer tactics
Scammers will often use spoofed telephone numbers. It looks like Ameren on your caller ID, but it is not.
Former St. Louis alderman doesn't believe he should have to repay bribe money
ST. LOUIS — A former St. Louis alderman doesn’t believe he should have to pay the government for the money it used to catch him in a bribery scheme because it was “an investigative cost,” according to federal court documents filed this week. John Collins-Muhammad was...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
977wmoi.com
Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum
A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
wgel.com
Salvation Army Bell Ringing To Begin Soon
The sound of Salvation Army bells will be heard in Greenville. The 2022 campaign officially begins this Monday, according to Bond County Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young. She said bell ringers are still needed. Time slots run from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM almost every day through December 22. Mary is looking for “captains” who will sign up to recruit bell ringers to fill a full day’s schedule. The kettles will be stationed at Dollar General, Capri IGA, and Buchheit in Greenville. There will also be small kettles on the counter at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and DQ in Greenville.
Solar farms in Illinois, 2 other states, cited for environmental violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said the companies used a common construction […]
