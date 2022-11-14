ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, IL

Man charged with stabbing co-worker during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles

By Marisa Rodriguez
 3 days ago

NILES, Ill. — A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a co-worker during an altercation at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles.

Treyvon King, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to police, officers responded to the business located in the 7400 N. Oak Park Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a stabbing.

An investigation revealed that King and a 42-year-old man had a physical altercation in the parking lot of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. During the altercation, King produced a “Karambit” knife, which is a self-defense knife with a curved blade, according to police.

King then stabbed and slashed the 42-year-old multiple times in his forehead, hand, shoulder and arm, police said.

Officers took King into custody at the scene.

The 42-year-old self-transported to a nearby Niles fire station and was treated by paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

