Man charged with stabbing co-worker during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles
NILES, Ill. — A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a co-worker during an altercation at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles.
Treyvon King, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
According to police, officers responded to the business located in the 7400 N. Oak Park Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a stabbing.
An investigation revealed that King and a 42-year-old man had a physical altercation in the parking lot of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. During the altercation, King produced a “Karambit” knife, which is a self-defense knife with a curved blade, according to police.
King then stabbed and slashed the 42-year-old multiple times in his forehead, hand, shoulder and arm, police said.
Officers took King into custody at the scene.
