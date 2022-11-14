Read full article on original website
GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First
CadillacBeen waiting for an excuse to take your new Escalade on a cross-country road trip? Here it is.
torquenews.com
Toyota of Europe Previews New 2023 Prius Prime Ahead Of Global Launch
The all-new 2023 Prius will be 100% plug-in hybrid for the European market, according to a press release by Toyota of Europe. The all-new Prius arrives tonight for the North American market. Watch for a 930 pm EST full reveal. If you want a sneak peek at the all-new 2023 Prius Prime plug-in hybrid-electric vehicle, Toyota of Europe has answered your prayers.
The new Toyota Prius has a huge power boost and even better fuel efficiency
Toyota unveiled an all-new version of its famous Prius hybrid car Wednesday just ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's lower, longer and sleeker looking, with just less than a 10% improvement in the model's vaunted fuel efficiency. Bigger gains come in terms of power and performance.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
A Lamborghini designed for off-roading is coming. Take a look.
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be revealed on November 30. LamborghiniWatch the Huracán Sterrato in action.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Softail Puts American Tuners In Check
Germans have unmatched prowess when it comes to automotive engineering, and Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes are all proof of it. Now, these may be the popular examples, but there’s a lot more to unravel about Germans, especially in customizing Harley-Davidsons. Yes, you heard that right, Deutsche folks love customizing hogs, and Thunderbike has some stunning examples in its portfolio to back this up. And it's latest creation - a custom Harley-Davidson Softail - is a chic masterpiece in every way.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Autoblog
2023 Honda Pilot First Look: Better looking, more rugged, more family friendly
The Honda Pilot has experienced some rotten timing over the years. After helping establish the three-row crossover segment with its highly successful first-generation, Honda decided to switch things up and make a boxier, more rugged second-generation. Unfortunately, that coincided with a gas price surge that sent shoppers away from boxy, rugged vehicles. The third-generation went back to what worked originally, but was perhaps too much of a course correction, as boxy and rugged made a comeback in recent years. Now, to see if the fourth time’s a charm, the all-new, fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot arrives as a sort of blending of the two approaches.
Engadget
Genesis unveils a sleek X Convertible concept EV
Genesis has unveiled the X Convertible concept, showing off its design chops with an EV that builds on the previous Genesis X and X Speedium Coupe vehicles. It shares the architecture and electric powertrain with those cars, but uses a folding hardtop roof and is meant to evoke "design purity" and uses what Genesis calls an "anti-wedge parabolic" design.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
The Verge
Lucid gives first look at its luxury Gravity SUV as it begins to deliver cheaper Air Touring EV
Lucid Motors is finally giving a first look at its luxury all-electric Gravity SUV. New images released by the automaker Tuesday show off a spacious three-row interior with dual center seats that have leg rests that can recline and an exterior that features a swooping all-glass roof. Gravity is the...
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
CAR AND DRIVER
Audi Redesigned Its Iconic Four-Ring Logo. Can You Tell?
Audi has redesigned its highly recognizable four-ring logo, giving it a new two-dimensional appearance. The new-look emblem also trades the old chrome-colored rings for new black and white ones. Along with the updated logo, Audi standardizes its font style and now puts model identification on the B-pillar. Most people probably...
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dyno Figures Embarrass Ferrari And Lamborghini
It was only a matter of time before somebody put the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on a chassis dyno to see how many of the claimed 670 horses actually make it to the wheels. We now finally have an answer to the question, thanks to the Speed Demon YouTube...
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
ktalnews.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
Teased: Donkervoort F22 Fighter Jet-Inspired Sports Car Will Replace D8 GTO
A few weeks ago, Donkervoort posted a teaser on its social media for its new upcoming F22 sports car, but this weekend revealed more information about the newcomer, including some that will leave gearheads breathing a sigh of relief. Up until now, all Donkervoort has left us with is the...
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
CarBuzz.com
