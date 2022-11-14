Read full article on original website
Tourism Committee Meets Thursday
The Greenville Tourism Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, November 17 at 5:15 p.m. in the municipal building. The agenda includes a funding request for the 2023 I-70 Coaches Clinic.
Council Approves Policy For Brush Pickup
It was a long time coming, but on a split vote, the Greenville City Council has approved a written brush policy for brush pickup in the city. The policy was approved on a 3-2 vote with Bill Carpenter, Ivan Estavez and Mayor George Barber in favor. Voting “no” were Lisa Stephens and Kyle Littlefield.
Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday, November 16 in the high school library at 7 p.m. The agenda includes looking at the tentative tax levy and setting a date for a truth in taxation hearing, approving the fiscal year 22 audit, and change orders for the auxiliary gym project.
Mark Beatty
Mark Beatty of The Villages, Fla. (formerly from Greenville, Ill.) passed peacefully at age 73 surrounded by family on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Mark was born in E. St. Louis, Ill. in 1949. He grew up in Caseyville, Ill. and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) where he received a BS degree in biology and an MBA in finance. His major vocation was banking, where he last served as President of First Bank in Greenville, Ill.
GU Announces Equestrian Program
Greenville University is launching an equestrian program for students who are horse enthusiasts and want to use their skills to help others. GU President Suzanne Davis initiated the program as she had a vision for it since returning to Greenville University 10 years ago. “It’s no secret to anyone who...
Salvation Army Bell Ringing To Begin Soon
The sound of Salvation Army bells will be heard in Greenville. The 2022 campaign officially begins this Monday, according to Bond County Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young. She said bell ringers are still needed. Time slots run from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM almost every day through December 22. Mary is looking for “captains” who will sign up to recruit bell ringers to fill a full day’s schedule. The kettles will be stationed at Dollar General, Capri IGA, and Buchheit in Greenville. There will also be small kettles on the counter at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and DQ in Greenville.
Bond County 4-H Members Honored For Projects
Members of the Bond County 4-H program gathered recently to celebrate their successes of the 2021-2022 year. Notable recognitions included:. First-year member awards: Jacob Simmonds, Emma Tally, and Bella Linderman. Outstanding First Year Member Award: Jacob Simmons. Completion 4-H members: Jolie Craver, Pheonix Johnson, and Morgan Wilderman. Project Awards included:
Joyce A. Linenfelser
Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi. On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E....
Alvin William Isaak
Alvin William Isaak passed away at home in New Baden, Illinois on November 12, 2022. He was born in Beckemeyer, Illinois on June 18, 1929, son of Frank and Josephine (Kuhl) Isaak. He recently celebrated 57 years of marriage with the love of his life, Patricia (Lampey) Isaak on October 23.
Wayne H. Ennen
Wayne H. Ennen age 97, of Greenville, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dwain DePew officiating. Entombment will follow in the Greenville First Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden. The family welcome friends from 9:00. A.M. Saturday until service time. For those who desire memorials in Wayne’s memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or to the Simple Room at the service or at The Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.
Robert “Bob” Dean Lotz
Robert “Bob” Dean Lotz, age 75, of Shobonier, Illinois passed away at 7:35 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Augsburg Immanuel Lutheran Church in Shobonier with a two-hour viewing prior to the service. Pastor Timothy Landskroener will be officiating. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may go to Immanuel Church Cemetery Fund or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Shirley Ann Weiss Sessler
Shirley Ann Weiss Sessler Age 86, of Ward, Arkansas, formerly of Millersburg and Greenville, passed away at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with...
Highland Police Arrest Burglary & Stalking Suspect
On Monday morning, the Highland Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they were seeking the public’s help in locating 30 year old Hunter D. Michael, who was wanted on alleged burglary and stalking charges. Police announced late Monday afternoon that Michael had been taken into custody.
KC Hosting Middle School Honor Band Concert November 17
The Kaskaskia College Music Department is proud to announce its Middle School Honor Band Concert on Thursday, November 17, at 6:30 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium. Featured ensembles will be the Middle School Honor Band and the Kaskaskia College Jazz Band under the direction of Professor Cliff...
Lady Comets Fall In Basketball Season Opener
The Greenville Lady Comets basketball team opened the season Tuesday night in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. The GHS girls were defeated by Father McGivney 49-41. Greenville’s only lead was at 5-4 in the early going. The Griffins led by five after one quarter, by eight at halftime and by 12 after three periods.
Football Panthers End Regular Season With Win
The Greenville University football team ended the regular season with four straight wins, the final one last Saturday in Minnesota. The Panthers defeated Minnesota Morris 43-25 behind a big game from running back Paul Garrett. The senior ran for 319 yards and scored four touchdowns. GU had over 500 yards...
