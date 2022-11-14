With snow and ice touching much of the state this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway are reminding the public that it’s time for “Winter Weather – Get it Together.” Because of the nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers impacting staffing levels on winter operations teams throughout Illinois and the Midwest, planning and preparation, as well as patience and understanding, will be needed more than ever from motorists this winter.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO