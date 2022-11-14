Read full article on original website
State’s Attorney & Sheriff File SAFE-T Act Lawsuit
Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann and Sheriff Jim Leitschuh have filed a lawsuit against the state regarding the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, which is to go into effect on January 1, 2023. Mann joins over 55 other states attorneys in Illinois that...
HSHS Celebrates National Hospice & Palliative Care Month
Throughout the month of November, HSHS Home Care will be joining organizations across the nation in recognizing National Hospice and Palliative Care Month (NHPCM). This year’s NHPCM theme is “meeting you where you are.”. For more than 40 years, hospice has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to millions...
Snow & Ice Mean It’s Time For “Winter Weather – Get it Together”
With snow and ice touching much of the state this week, the Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Illinois Tollway are reminding the public that it’s time for “Winter Weather – Get it Together.” Because of the nationwide shortage of commercial vehicle drivers impacting staffing levels on winter operations teams throughout Illinois and the Midwest, planning and preparation, as well as patience and understanding, will be needed more than ever from motorists this winter.
