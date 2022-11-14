Read full article on original website
Experience the Sounds of the Season at Holly Jolly Jingle December 1 at The Pavilion
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Kick off the holiday season with The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion at Holly Jolly Jingle Thursday, December 1 at 7 p.m. This festive event includes a musical celebration of the season by local student performers and fun winter activities for all ages. Tickets are not required for this free event which is sponsored by KPMG. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
City Place Kicks Off Holiday Season with Tree Lighting and Giant Gingerbread Village Unveiling Nov. 27
SPRING, TX – Visitors of all ages are invited to take part in a countdown to the illumination of the shimmering – and floating – 35-foot Christmas landmark rising from City Place Park’s main pond. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend the festivities for the perfect opportunity to capture family photos, and guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate courtesy of the Houston City Place Marriott, along with face painters plus balloon and caricature artists, and seasonal sounds heavy on holiday classics from DJ Gilbert.
Fundraising Breakfast for Children’s Safe Harbor to be Hosted by Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable at Truluck’s on Dec. 6.
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Be an early bird for a great cause! A delicious fundraising breakfast to benefit Children’s Safe Harbor will be hosted by Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Gable, Montgomery County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office, and Truluck’s restaurant on Tuesday, December 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. (come-and-go) at Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House – The Woodlands at 1900 Hughes Landing Blvd., Suite 600.
Woodforest Commercial District Plans Holiday Block Party Dec. 9
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Pine Market Plaza businesses are decking their halls and taking their goods and services outdoors for a holiday block party and lighting of a 30-foot tree on Friday, December 9th from 5-8pm. Admission is free, and the public is invited. Check off your gift list...
Over 1000 participate in Montgomery County Heart Walk to support American Heart Association
The American Heart Association’s Montgomery County Heart Walk 2022 was held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Northshore Park and had over 1000 participants who boosted physical and mental health through healthy habits while supporting the lifesaving mission. View photos from the event on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page...
Pet of the Month: Gracie
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
MCAS Announces Successful Free Public Spay/Neuter Event for Montgomery County Dogs
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX – Montgomery County Animal Services (“MCAS”) recently partnered with BISSELL Pet Foundation to host and fund a five-day free public spay/neuter clinic for owned dogs in Montgomery County. The clinic was held to help alleviate shelter overcrowding by preventing unwanted litters. From Sunday November...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office looking for Armed Suspect in Willis Area
On November 15, 2022, at about 12:40 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with weapon call in the 15000 block of Crockett Road in Willis. Upon arrival, Deputies learned the suspect had attacked a family member with a knife, fled the area, and a search is currently underway. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
