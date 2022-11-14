SPRING, TX – Visitors of all ages are invited to take part in a countdown to the illumination of the shimmering – and floating – 35-foot Christmas landmark rising from City Place Park’s main pond. Santa and Mrs. Claus will attend the festivities for the perfect opportunity to capture family photos, and guests can enjoy complimentary hot chocolate courtesy of the Houston City Place Marriott, along with face painters plus balloon and caricature artists, and seasonal sounds heavy on holiday classics from DJ Gilbert.

SPRING, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO