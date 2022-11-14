Read full article on original website
73-year-old man struck and killed by school bus on Lexington Ave identified.
The RPD says Rivoly was walking across Fisher Street as other buses were leaving the Ontario Bus Company parking lot.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man, 73, was struck and killed by a school bus near Rochester bus company
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man was killed after being hit by a school bus this Thursday morning on Colfax Street in the city. There were no kids on board at the time, but Rochester Police are looking into the situation because the driver of the bus left the scene. News10NBC talked...
Amherst Police investigate Bailey Ave. shooting
Amherst police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue.
Amherst Police investigate Wednesday evening shooting
AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue around 6:08 p.m. for a report of shots fired. One person was shot, and they were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
Amherst Police investigating accident where pedestrian was hit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday night in Amherst. The pedestrian was hit round 7 p.m. at Sweet Home Road and Chestnut Ridge Road. The person suffered a serious head injury and was taken to ECMC in an ambulance.
Niagara Falls police investigating shots fired incident
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Evans police looking for information about Gram's Pierogi House fire
Police in the Town of Evans are looking for information about last week's fire at Gram's Pierogi House, in Angola.
13 WHAM
Crews from four districts battle large house fire in Ontario County
Gorham, N.Y. — A house in Ontario County sustained significant damage from a fire on Tuesday evening. According to Chief Ben Bassitt from the Hopewell Fire Department, crews from four districts responded to the two-story home on Middle Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Bassett said the fire started from...
Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. There […]
Man arrested for Rochester stabbing, woman left with ‘life-altering injuries’
The victim — a 40-year-old woman — was hospitalized for multiple wounds that were considered life-threatening. She is expected to survive.
Pedestrian hit, driver charged with DWI in Niagara Falls crash
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and thrown down an embankment at the 56th Street bridge on Niagara Falls Boulevard on Sunday night, according to Niagara Falls police. Police say a 56-year-old North Tonawanda woman was driving a 2001 Ford pickup eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard at […]
Narcity
Human Remains Were Found Right Next To Niagara Falls & Police Are Investigating
Police are investigating after human remains were found on the Canadian side of Niagara Falls on Wednesday afternoon. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) told Narcity in an email that on November 16, at 12:42 p.m., they responded...
wesb.com
“Boo” Coder, Former Township Supervisor and Fire Chief , Passes
A former Bradford fire chief and Bradford Township Supervisor has passed away. James Coder, known as “Boo” to his friends, joined the Bradford City Fire Department in 1975 and served for 36 years until retiring as fire chief in 2011. He also served on the Bradford Township Board of Supervisors for many years.
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of stealing UTV, then taking it for a spin on SUNY Geneseo campus
GENESEO, N.Y. – A Dansville man is facing several charges after Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say he stole someone’s UTV. A Geneseo homeowner called police just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6 to report someone had driven off with their UTV. The University Police at Geneseo found...
Town of Hamburg retired police K9 passes away
The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced Thursday the death of its retired Police K-9, Danio.
Pedestrian struck in Amherst hit-and-run
It's not clear what kind of vehicle was involved, but police are looking for one with possible front end damage.
WHEC TV-10
Miniature horse found in Brockport reunited with owner
Brockport Police made an unexpected apprehension this week after a miniature horse went on a giant adventure. It happened early Tuesday morning. “Peewee” was wrangled around 3 a.m. by Officers McCracken and Blodgett as he was wandering down West Avenue at Redman Road. “Peewee” is back home after his...
Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute
BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
13 WHAM
Car crashes into pond next to Bill Gray's Iceplex
Henrietta, N.Y. — Around 11:00 a.m. a 18-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were riding in slid out of control and crashed into a pond on Rt. 390 southbound, next to Bill Gray's Iceplex. Both women were transported as...
