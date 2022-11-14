Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
What happens to teens who don't get adopted from foster care?
AUSTIN, Texas — November is Adoption Awareness Month and every week KVUE has a Forever Families series featuring children who are currently in foster care. But what about the teens who age out without getting adopted? Every year in Texas, more than 1,200 teens age out of the foster care system without being adopted.
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
KVUE
AAA: Nearly 4 million Texans to travel by car ahead of Thanksgiving this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans can expect busy travel times by air, and on interstate highways, ahead of Thanksgiving. AAA Texas has the best and the worst times for you to leave for a trip. For Texans in Austin or Dallas leaving the day before Thanksgiving, the best time to...
KVUE
Lawmaker files bills aimed at making language in Texas Constitution, Texas Penal Code more LGBTQ-inclusive
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Thursday, more than 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
KVUE
Texas temporary paper tags are getting a new look to fight against counterfeits
TEXAS, USA — Temporary tags in Texas are getting a new look. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles revealed its redesigned version on Thursday, with new security features aimed at fighting fake paper license plates on vehicles involved in crimes and drivers trying to avoid tolls and registration fees.
KVUE
Railroad Commission of Texas sends inspectors to site of historic earthquake
ODESSA, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake that hit West Texas Wednesday has the Railroad Commission of Texas investigating. The earthquake, which struck the Mentone area, was big, but not surprising to some experts. "I guess I'd just have to say this doesn't surprise me very much, even though...
Rain chances ramp up for Saturday as another shot of cold air pushes in
AUSTIN, Texas — If you like snuggling inside under a blanket at home all weekend, this forecast is for you!. While we expect to be dry for Wednesday and Thursday (and a wee bit milder, we might add), we could start to see changes as we head into Friday.
Here are the counties where Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke got the most support
AUSTIN, Texas — Less than half of the registered voters in Texas actually cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Just abut 45.9%, or roughly 8.1 million, voted. That's out of more than 17.6 million Texans who are registered to vote, meaning roughly 9.6 million eligible Texans didn't cast ballots.
KVUE
Gov. Greg Abbott declares migration to Texas through US-Mexico border to be invasion
TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott says he has invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas Constitutions to declare the act of migrants coming into Texas through the U.S. - Mexico border as an invasion. Gov. Abbott says he will "fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures...
Gov. Abbott says he's now sending buses of migrants to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Nov. 15 that the State of Texas has started busing migrants to Philadelphia, adding the city to a list of places already receiving migrants from Texas. Philadelphia will now be the fourth U.S. city Abbott has sent migrants to after buses of...
KVUE
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes West Texas
TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by at least...
Abuse and neglect cases among elders now exceed pre-pandemic levels, new report shows
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Adult Protective Services (APS) has released a report that found the number of cases of abused, neglected or exploited elders has exceeded pre-pandemic levels. "We're getting a lot of self-neglect cases,” said Elizabeth Hernandez, an APS caseworker. “I would say just due to the rising...
Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their Second Amendment rights
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms — a move that advocates say could have wide-ranging impacts on gun access across the county.
Voters in 5 Texas cities choose to decriminalize low-level marijuana offenses
SAN MARCOS, Texas — In five Texas cities, including two near Austin, voters approved decriminalizing low-level offenses for marijuana possession. 82% of voters in San Marcos and 75% in Elgin voted for their respective propositions. "Proposition A is a ballot initiative to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana possession," said...
Jazzy, a 14-year-old girl looking for a forever family, is as spirited as her name
AUSTIN, Texas — With a name like Jazzy and and a smile that goes ear to ear, this 14 year old girl is hard to forget. For the last four years, Jazzy has been in Texas foster care. She says her faith has helped her remain patient and hopeful during the process of finding a forever family.
Ongoing drought, growing population and aging infrastructure affecting water supplies
AUSTIN, Texas — Having enough water for Austin's growing population is a huge concern. Add the ongoing drought, record-breaking heat and aging infrastructure and you can see why water managers and conservationists are worried about the future. The KVUE Defenders looked into what's being done so we don't run...
What isn't allowed at polling places on Election Day?
CENTRAL, Texas — Texas voters who didn't vote early will be heading to polling locations to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But what some voters may not know is that there are a lot of rules about what is and isn't allowed at polling places. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before you exercise your right to vote on Election Day:
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0