ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Gov. Abbott instructs TEA to stop any COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday instructed the Texas Education Agency (TEA) that schools cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for students. In a new letter to the TEA, Gov. Abbott stated that an executive order from August 2021 overrides a recent recommendation from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for public schools to have the COVID-19 vaccine included in the yearly immunization schedule.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

What happens to teens who don't get adopted from foster care?

AUSTIN, Texas — November is Adoption Awareness Month and every week KVUE has a Forever Families series featuring children who are currently in foster care. But what about the teens who age out without getting adopted? Every year in Texas, more than 1,200 teens age out of the foster care system without being adopted.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes West Texas

TOYAH, Texas — The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook much of west Texas around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The quake struck west-southwest of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos, at a depth of about 5.5 miles. It was followed by at least...
MENTONE, TX
KVUE

Texas judge rules that disarming those under protective orders violates their Second Amendment rights

THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Find local resources through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For 24/7 assistance, call 800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788. A Texas federal judge declared it was unconstitutional to disarm someone who is under a protective order, setting into motion a likely legal fight over who can possess firearms — a move that advocates say could have wide-ranging impacts on gun access across the county.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

What isn't allowed at polling places on Election Day?

CENTRAL, Texas — Texas voters who didn't vote early will be heading to polling locations to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But what some voters may not know is that there are a lot of rules about what is and isn't allowed at polling places. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before you exercise your right to vote on Election Day:
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy