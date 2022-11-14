ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Vitalant gives blood donors amazon gift cards for entire month of November

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Emlc1_0jAS17QS00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Non-profit blood services provider Vitalant offers all November donors a $10 amazon gift card upon a blood donation to increase blood supply at local hospitals ahead of the holidays.

All eligible donors are encouraged to donate, not only for the guaranteed amazon gift card but also for a chance to enter a raffle to win one of five $500 gift cards and help the community.

The universal blood Type-O is the most in-demand in emergency rooms because it can be distributed quickly without having to take the time to determine a patient's blood type in a life-threatening situation.

Vitalant wants to remind the community there is no prescribed waiting period between receiving a COVID-19 booster or flu shot and donating blood.

Visit vitalant.org , download and use the Vitalant app, or call 877-258-4825 to check your eligibility and schedule your appointment to donate now.

Or attend the following upcoming blood drives to contribute.

  • Sunday, November 20, Lompoc, Valley of Flowers ½ Century Club, 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
  • Tuesday, November 22, Goleta, Camino Real Marketplace, 1:30 PM to 6:00 PM
  • Saturday, November 26, Santa Maria, Krispy Kreme, 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Tuesday, November 29, Solvang, Veteran’s Memorial Building, 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM

The post Vitalant gives blood donors amazon gift cards for entire month of November appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Free Food Banks Help Provide Holiday Meals for Struggling Families

Thanksgiving is just eight days away and some families are already wondering if they can even afford to celebrate this year. High prices have left many considering free food banks to help out. Once a week, since the beginning of the pandemic, Food Share of Ventura County has run a...
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is bringing back Miracle at the Funk Zone for the holiday season.  This is a festive experience for every Christmas lover (who is 21 years and older) that includes elaborate holiday decor, displays, and a celebratory cocktail menu.  For more information, visit Pearl Social Lab . Reservations are recommended.  The post Miracle at the Funk Zone returns to Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Holiday travel starts earlier than traditional dates, but not chaotic at the Santa Barbara airport

Holiday travelers are showing signs they are ready to go this season. Already flights are heavily booked at the Santa Barbara airport starting this week, well ahead of the traditional Thanksgiving week four to five day schedule. The post Holiday travel starts earlier than traditional dates, but not chaotic at the Santa Barbara airport appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

SB PATH: Local nonprofit seeking employees to help the homeless

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local nonprofit that offers services for the homeless is struggling to meet the high demands in the community. And it has to do with employment. Directors of Santa Barbara PATH say there is a need for more employees at its organization. But they say recruitment has been slow. The organization The post SB PATH: Local nonprofit seeking employees to help the homeless appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Skimming Devices Found in Lompoc Bank ATMs

Lompoc Police are advising Bank of America customers to check their bank accounts closely after two skimming devices were discovered in ATMs at a Lompoc bank this week. On Wednesday, November 16, bank officials informed the Lompoc Police Department that two skimming devices had been found in their on-site ATMs at the Bank of America located at 1409 North H Street, Suite 110, in Lompoc. Lompoc Police officers were dispatched to the scene and collected the devices. An investigation is ongoing, but Lompoc Police say they don’t know how long the skimmers were in the ATMs or who may have been affected.
LOMPOC, CA
News Channel 3-12

Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual event to end hunger in Santa Barbara County raised tens of thousands of dollars this past weekend. Danyel Dean founded Empty Bowls in 1998 to help address food insecurity in Santa Barbara County. “I still feel as passionate about it as I did 25 years ago. It's a blessing,” said The post Empty Bowls Event raises tens of thousands of dollars to end hunger in Santa Barbara County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vcsd.org

Inmate Information for Ventura County & Guidelines

Visits are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Check-in begins one (1) hour prior to the session start time, with the exception of Sunday afternoon visiting from 1:30 to 4:30, check-in will begin 2 hours prior to this (Sunday afternoon) session. The designations A, B, C, D, E, F, G,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’sPsychedelic Surge

Labor Day weekend was hot this year throughout California. Historically hot. In the name of survival, many thousands of Golden Staters flocked to the beach. I was no exception and found myself on the shoreline with an extended group of friends and acquaintances, all of us firmly in our middle age, coupled up, and raising young families. There, we had good food and good drinks, along with umbrellas, surf boards, an air of sunblock, and stoked kids galore.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy