ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

These were the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County in 2021

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Vehicle crash rates have been increasing across Michigan since 2020, and Jackson County’s roadways are no different. Michigan Auto Law -- which specializes in car, truck and motorcycle crashes -- compiles vehicle crash report data from police departments across the state and creates lists to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday

Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.
SALINE, MI
michiganradio.org

Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County

A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Monday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Monday, November 21, in the afternoon. This pushes back the original plan by The Ohio Department of Transportation to shift traffic beginning Friday night. A spokesperson explains the postponed shift is because of the cold weather.
TOLEDO, OH
whmi.com

Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified

The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
FOWLERVILLE, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing into tree

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say one man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oakland County early Monday morning.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m., Nov. 14, on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township. The man, identified as 35-year-old Seth Lowry, of Whitmore Lake, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree.Lowry, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drug use appear to be factors.The crash is under investigation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy