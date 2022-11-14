Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Related
13abc.com
US-23/Central Ave. ramp reopened after crews clear jack-knifed semi
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The northbound lane to US-23 from Central Ave in Sylvania Township was temporarily blocked for about two hours after a semi-truck jackknifed around 5:00 A.M. The truck, traveling eastbound on Central Ave., attempted to turn left to enter the ramp and appeared to lose control. The...
These were the 10 most dangerous intersections in Jackson County in 2021
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Vehicle crash rates have been increasing across Michigan since 2020, and Jackson County’s roadways are no different. Michigan Auto Law -- which specializes in car, truck and motorcycle crashes -- compiles vehicle crash report data from police departments across the state and creates lists to warn drivers about the risks of intersections.
thesalinepost.com
2 Hospitalized, Michigan Avenue Closed After Crash in Saline Tuesday
Two people were transported to the hospital and Michigan Avenue was closed for 45 minutes following a crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday afternoon in the City of Saline. Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said a 65-year-old woman from Hudson was westbound on Michigan Avenue near Ann Arbor Street when she suffered a medical issue. The driver rear-ended a Toyota Prius, pushing that vehicle into the eastbound lane near Monroe Street. The driver of a Buick Enclave went off the roadway on the south side of Michigan Avenue and struck two light poles before coming to a rest by the orthodontist office on the north side of Michigan Avenue.
michiganradio.org
Irish Hills residents organize to oppose a proposed gravel mine in Cambridge Township in Lenawee County
A company wants to start gravel mining on land in Michigan that is surrounded by eight lakes in Lenawee County. Cambridge Township in the Irish Hills area is being asked to approve a gravel mining operation near several lake communities. The company, SSP Leasing LLC, is operated by John Warvel, who’s also with Sunrise Aggregates in Dansville, Mich. The industry term for mining gravel, stone, and sand is "aggregate mining."
2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
fox2detroit.com
Single mother needs help buying vehicle after car totaled while driving to new house
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother is without a car after a driver crashed into her last week. "Wednesday the 9th, I bought my house and Thursday the 10th I was going to go clean the house and get it ready so we could move in that weekend," Haley Cunningham said.
fox2detroit.com
Novi man killed after driving over black ice, spinning out and crashing into oncoming car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A traffic crash in Novi left en elderly person dead after his vehicle spun out on black ice. Novi police confirmed the fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. on Novi road when a 67-year-old resident driving northbound lost control, veered into an oncoming lane and struck another car.
13abc.com
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Monday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Monday, November 21, in the afternoon. This pushes back the original plan by The Ohio Department of Transportation to shift traffic beginning Friday night. A spokesperson explains the postponed shift is because of the cold weather.
67-year-old man dies in crash after losing control of vehicle on icy roads, Novi police say
A patch of ice is being blamed for the death of a 67-year-old Novi resident after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car Wednesday morning, authorities said.
1 person dead from house fire in Jackson County's Columbia Township
Firefighters responded to an emergency call just before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of White Road for a report of a heavy fire showing and the possibility that someone was still inside.
60-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Ingham County (Stockbridge Township, MI)
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle collision on Friday evening. The accident occurred at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail at about 6:30 p.m.
New roundabout coming to intersection south of Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A new roundabout is slated to replace a four-way stop intersection south of Ypsilanti next summer. Washtenaw County Road Commission officials say they’re planning the project at the intersection of Bemis and Whittaker roads, on the border of Ypsilanti and Augusta townships, for 2023. The...
Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties closed Monday, Tuesday due to outage
Schools in both Jackson and Hillsdale counties have been closed Monday and Tuesday due to an outage of their shared critical operating systems.
whmi.com
Men Killed In Head-On Crash On I-96 Identified
The victims of a double-fatal freeway crash in Howell Township on Sunday afternoon have been identified. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office identified the two men as 22-year-old Collin Cramer of Fowlerville and 71-year-old Eugene Glavin of Roscommon. The crash happened around 2:30pm Sunday on eastbound I-96, east of Highland Road....
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
Police: Whitmore Lake man dies after crashing into tree
LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say one man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Oakland County early Monday morning.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 4:45 a.m., Nov. 14, on Pontiac Trail near Willow Lane in Lyon Township. The man, identified as 35-year-old Seth Lowry, of Whitmore Lake, was driving a 2022 Kia Niro when the vehicle drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree.Lowry, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined that he was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol and drug use appear to be factors.The crash is under investigation.
Police say drugs and alcohol appear to be factors in Whitmore Lake man’s fatal crash
LYON TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 35-year-old Whitmore Lake man was killed in a single-car crash Monday morning after his car left the road and struck a tree. According to Hometown Life, Seth Lowry was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived. Police responded to calls around 4:45...
13abc.com
Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
Michigan motorcyclist dead after collision with pickup truck in Stockbridge Township
The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.
Comments / 1