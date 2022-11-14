Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
Can You Have WiFi without A Router?
Generally speaking, a router is what creates the Wi-Fi network. But in certain cases, such as when youre traveling, you may need Wi-Fi access without a router at hand. The short answer for such scenarios is that it is indeed possible to have Wi-Fi without a router. There are various...
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
TechRadar
Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 review: a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6E router
It’s not cheap, but the Nighthawk router ‘s tri-band Wi-Fi 6E provides impressive speed, along with multiple high-speed Ethernet ports for wired connections. The Nighthawk app is also very easy to use, but it’s a shame that you have to pay extra for other features such as parental controls.
CNET
TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 Routers Are Coming in 2023, Before Wi-Fi 7 Even Gets Here
TP-Link is one of the top router manufacturers, and it's bringing a new fleet of models to market in 2023, the company announced Monday. All of them will support Wi-Fi 7, the upcoming generation of Wi-Fi technology. They're the first Wi-Fi 7 routers to make a public debut -- and it's a particularly early one, as Wi-Fi 7 isn't expected to launch in any official sense until 2024.
notebookcheck.net
Higole Gole1 R: Mini-PC arrives on Kickstarter with a built-in display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
Higole has introduced the Gole1 R, half mini-PC and half tablet. With a 5.5-inch panel adorning its top panel, the Gole1 R resembles a regular mini-PC on its four other sides. As such, the device is operable without an external monitor, although you will still need other peripherals like a mouse and keyboard. Surprisingly, Higole has also included a small battery, making the Gole1 R portable in all senses of the word.
Samsung smart TV owners just got a welcome image upgrade
HDR10+ comes to the Apple TV app on Samsung Smart TVs
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Engadget
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon platform is built for slim augmented reality glasses
If companies are going to make augmented reality glasses you'd actually want to wear, they'll need chips that are powerful but won't require a large battery on your head. Qualcomm thinks it can help. The company has unveiled a Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform that's built with slim AR glasses in mind. The multi-chip design reportedly delivers 2.5 times the AI performance of the company's XR2-based reference design while using half the power. You could have eyewear that intelligently detects objects in the room while remaining slim and light enough to use for hours at a time.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
TechRadar
TP-Link says it has Wi-Fi 7 routers ready
TP-Link has announced that it’s putting several Wi-Fi 7 products on the market, claiming that it is the “world’s first” vendor to do so. The company revealed (opens in new tab)the new product line during a product launch in November 2022. The revamp includes the flagship Archer line of routers, and the Archer GE800, which the company has specced for gaming networks, but admits may be useful for network attached storage (NAS) configurations due to the low latency made possible by the Wi-Fi 7 specification.
Razer Upgrades Blade 14 Gaming Laptops to USB 4 via a Software Update
Razer has announced a new color model for the 2022 Blade 14, called the Mercury Edition, and announced a new firmware update that upgrades the 2022 Blade 14's from USB 3.2 Gen 2 to USB4.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022) vs. (2019): Should you upgrade?
Amazon has refreshed the Fire 7 Tablet so you can now buy the 2022 variant. If you're holding on to the 2019 model and wondering if an upgrade is in order, here's what you need to know.
notebookcheck.net
Orange Pi 5 lands for US$60 with Rockchip RK3588S and 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM
Earlier this year, Orange Pi launched the Orange Pi 4 LTS, a single-board computer (SBC) that it paired with the Rockchip RK3399 chipset. Incidentally, the company announced the Orange Pi 800 a few months later, which took the guts of the Orange Pi 4 LTS and repackaged it in a keyboard as a Raspberry Pi 400 competitor. Now, Orange Pi has started taking orders for the Orange Pi 5, a 100 x 62 mm SBC that the company teased earlier this year.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola "Edge X40" appears on FCC with fast charging ahead of the supposed flagship smartphone's launch
Motorola released an early-year flagship smartphone as the the Edge X30 in China and subsequently as the Edge 30 Pro, hot on the heels of its own Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 top-end processor. Now, the OEM is expected to do much the same with a 40-series upgrade, especially now the 8 Gen 2 has debuted.
Higole launches a kickstarter for a compact HDMI 2.1 Android mini-PC-tablet hybrid
WTF?! Android-based miniature PCs have existed for a while, but Higole recently announced an odd example that straddles multiple device classes with impressive media output capabilities. If its Kickstarter campaign succeeds, the GOLE 1 R could be a versatile compact hybrid system. Shenzhen company Higole recently launched a Kickstarter campaign...
AirPods Pro 2 testing reveals significant improvement in Bluetooth latency
AirPods Pro 2 pack a number of improvements over their predecessors, many of which are made possible by the new H2 chip inside. New testing performed by Stephen Coyle, a musician and software developer, reveals another hidden benefit of the new AirPods Pro 2 and the H2 chip: significant improvements in latency.
Seagate Launches 2nd Gen Dual-Actuator HDDs: 18TB at 554 MBps
Seagate's new Mach.2 dual-actuator hard drives gain capacity and performance.
