ONNIT launches its Black Friday deals early in 2022

By Matt Kollat
 4 days ago

Just a quick one, people: supplement and home gym equipment manufacturer Onnit has just launched its Black Friday sale, with many of the brand's top-selling products now selling for up to 60% less. Of course, the ultra-cool Primal kettlebells are not quite half-price, but most of them are on offer, and you can save some money if you plan on buying one (two, three...) anyway.

Visit T3's best Black Friday deals page for the latest Black Friday offers. We also have dedicated pages for the best cheap Fitbit deals , the best fitness deals , the best cheap Bowflex deals and the best cheap Garmin deals . But you're not here for cheap wearable deals, are you? You want the good stuff; you want to browse the Onnit sale. Fine! Here are the quick links:

Is it a good idea to buy fitness equipment (and supplements) on Black Friday? Read T3's ' buying home gym equipment on Black Friday ' guide; it has all the answers. Long story short, if you wanted to buy some stuff before Black Friday anyway, and as long as it's from a reliable source, it's a good idea to shop around for things in late November (or, in this case, mid-November).

Home gym equipment isn't cheap, especially weights and larger gym machines. The best Black Friday sales offer an excellent opportunity to spend less cash on home gym equipment for those who are patient enough. Or, more like, smart enough not to wait until January when 99% of people want to start a new fitness routine. Be smart, and start shopping now.

