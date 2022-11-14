Charles V. Bass passed away on November 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandi, and parents, Robert T. Bass and Annette Jordan. He is survived by his son, Sam (Trisha) of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Debbie (Eric) of Jacksonville, Fla.; stepson, Brad Levy (Stephanie) of Louisville. He is also survived by his sister, Selene Lum (Ted) of Cincinnati, Ohio; in-laws, Nora (Fred) Sermersheim and John Preusz of Jasper; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

