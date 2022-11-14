Read full article on original website
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
dayton.com
Where to find free meals, food assistance for Thanksgiving 2022
Several efforts are planned to provide Thanksgiving meals or meal assistance to people in the Dayton area who are in need. Here’s where to find help. With God’s Grace is asking for Thanksgiving donations for their free store. They are in need of canned fruit, mashed potatoes, stuffing, canned corn, canned green beans, box pudding, box Jello, canned cranberry, Jiffy mix and gravy.
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
WDTN
Food for Friends With The Dayton Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 41 years in the making, it’s that time of year for the Food for Friends campaign. Lauren Tappel and Amber Wright from The Dayton Foodbank joined us in the studio to talk about how you can donate!. Lauren said that this campaign is...
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Sidney Daily News
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Urbana Citizen
Christmas arrives in Urbana on Nov. 25
“Jingle All the Way” is the theme for the upcoming holiday season in downtown Urbana, highlighted by the annual Holiday Horse Parade, beautifully decorated storefront windows and local shopping and dining options. Join in the festivities on Friday, Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Many area establishments will have extended...
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Nov. 17-20
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The weekend before Thanksgiving has finally arrived. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Nov. 17-20. Thursday, Nov. 17 CityThrift Unveiling Celebration – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Enjoy prizes, giveaways, sales and more as the community store shares […]
Dayton to continue $500,000 renovations at Triangle Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has announced more renovations for Triangle Park after building a new dog park over the summer. In June of 2022, The City of Dayton built a new dog park at Triangle Park in the Deweese Neighborhood, just off Ridge Avenue. “This is a neighborhood where a lot […]
Dayton Children’s over capacity; having to get creative making bed space
“What’s happening here is we’re having a bunch of patients with diseases we’re familiar with, know how to treat, know how to support while patients get better, even with covid we have way better understanding of what it's going to do and set patients up for recovery, the problem is it’s all happening at once,” said Dr. Lader.
Walmart "Boujee" Store Remodel For Upscaled Ohio Shopping
A Walmart store in Ohio will have a new look. It is upscale and tasteful with a hint of luxury. The store will feature more products and services than Walmart locations usually offer.
greaterspringfield.com
Grandpa Joe’s candy shop hosts grand opening today
Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — opens its Springfield location today. The 6,000-square-foot candy store at 101 W. High St. hosts its grand opening at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop remains open until 10. Springfield is tough,...
dayton.com
Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’
The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
Urbana Citizen
Community Thanksgiving events set for Nov. 24
Two community events are scheduled in Champaign County on Thanksgiving Day:. Thanksgiving Dinner will be served by Caring Kitchen at 300 Miami Street, Urbana. Dine-in or carryout from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Deliveries from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Call for reservations and/or to volunteer: 937-653-8443. The 26th Annual...
daytoncvb.com
Holiday Lights Are Shining Bright in Dayton
Holiday light displays are one of the most wonderful parts of the season (you could say they make it merry and BRIGHT!), and Dayton offers some of the best holiday lights in Ohio! Among the many displays around the area, two standouts are the Woodland Lights in Washington Township and the magnificent “Tree of Light” at Carillon Historical Park.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
WDTN
‘A Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ to Premiere on Dayton’s CW
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie. Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.
dayton.com
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
