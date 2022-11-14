ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

State officials celebrate completion of affordable housing rehabilitation project in Rochester

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Urwit_0jARyGif00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York and county officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday to celebrate the completion of an affordable housing project.

The $118 million housing complex houses 335 apartment units and is located at Park Square in Rochester, which was initially constructed in 1974 to create homes for low-to-moderate-income residents, according to state officials.

Major upgrades were made to the complex — including replacing water, sewage, and electrical systems, renovating apartments, and adding a playground, pathways, an exercise room, and parking lots.

Officials said the project was developed by Conifer Realty, LLC. Michael Birkby, the senior project director of Conifer Realty, expressed how he felt about the completed project.

“The hard work of Conifer’s development and property management teams, combined with that of our funding partners and construction crew, preserved Park Square as an affordable home for possibilities in the middle of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in the City of Rochester,” said Birkby. “We could not be prouder of this accomplishment and thank our residents for all their patience during this transformation.”

Officials said the apartments will remain affordable to households with incomes below or at 60%

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

LAND DONATION SECURES OVER 1,000 FEET OF SENECA LAKE SHORELINE

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) today announced it has received a donation of 30 acres with 1,080 feet of undeveloped shoreline on Seneca Lake in the town of Fayette, Seneca County. Located three miles south of Geneva, the property is a gift from the estate of Robert Kriss who passed away in 2021. Robert was a resident of Geneva who enjoyed outdoor recreation and had deep concerns about the natural environment.
GENEVA, NY
wesb.com

Olean Council Cancels “Meeting” in Rochester

The Olean Common Council has cancelled plans to hold a meeting in Rochester this coming weekend. The City had announced the intent for the Council to tour the Irondequoit Skyview Center, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is considered as a possible model for future plans for the Mall. Because of the number of Council members attending, by law the tour had to be held as a public meeting which the City said would not be recorded.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

175 Rochester Residents Will Get $500 Monthly From City Program

Under reparations and a guaranteed basic income program, 175 Rochester residents will receive $500 per month. The money comes from $2.2 million in federal funds and is distributed through the city's Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, according to The U.S. Sun. This is the second year of the program, but it is unclear if any residents received funds last year. The city plans to begin the distribution of the funds in 2023. A city spokesperson, Carlet Cleare, told The Center Square,
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy