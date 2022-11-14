POSTED IN 2022 ELECTIONS Where Montana’s key elections were won County-level victory margins show the locations where crucial support stacked up for and against candidates and ballot measures. by Eric Dietrich

Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Montana Republicans get their supermajority, but not without ceding some seats
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Democrats, like their counterparts nationwide, went into election night last week preparing for the worst. It was a midterm cycle with a Democrat in the White House, traditionally an environment that yields a strong showing for Republicans down ballot (and vice versa, when roles are reversed). The GOP was looking to not only solidify recent gains in places like Cascade County but also to make inroads in Helena and the majority-Native American districts where Democrats have historically enjoyed safe harbor. In addition to the handful of open seats up for grabs, Democrats had to defend several districts carried by Republican President Donald Trump — all without a U.S. Senate or presidential race to drive voter turnout.
Sheridan Media
Montana Voters Approve Constitutional Amendment For Search Warrants For Electronic Data
Montana residents recently passed a constitutional amendment that will protect electronic data and communications from unreasonable search and seizures and a search warrant must be obtained to access them. With 82% of the vote, amendment 48 passed in what the Montana Legislature says is an update to reflect life in...
Flathead Beacon
After Notching Historic GOP Gains, Montana Lawmakers Lay Out Legislative Priorities
Media consumers have no doubt heard by now about the “red wave that never materialized” in national congressional districts, but as is often the case in Montana, the narrative arc didn’t quite bend along those same lines here. Not only did last week’s midterm elections deliver Republican...
NBCMontana
How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed
HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman
Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
explorebigsky.com
Gianforte budget proposal puts state surplus toward tax cuts, infrastructure and Montana State Hospital
Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Nov. 10 the budget proposal he’ll submit to the 2023 Montana Legislature will include more than $1 billion in income and property tax cuts while also using the state’s budget surplus to create a child tax credit, spur housing development and invest in health care and correctional facilities.
cascadenewspaper.com
Montana Farm Bureau Federation granted status as party to appeals of BLM’s final decision on American Prairie Reserve’s grazing permits
Bozeman, Montana—The Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Phillips County Farm Bureau have been granted the right to intervene in three appeals challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s final decision on requested changes to the grazing permits that allow the American Prairie Reserve to graze bison on several grazing allotments in Phillips County, Montana.
Montana OPI turns over Helena building to State Library
A building at the corner of Montana and 11th Avenues in Helena was once one of four local facilities occupied by the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
viatravelers.com
17 Best Breweries in Montana
Montana has one of the smaller state populations but some of the best views in the country. With 48 breweries in Montana, you might even say we have the best taste, too. If you’re curiosity is piqued, there’s really only one way to quench it. Yes, trying a craft beer is the investigation and reward all in one.
voicesofmontana.com
How did the elections go for Montana? …with Christy Jacobsen
Six days past the election and they are still counting votes in a handful of states. However, in Montana, the consensus is that the 2022 midterm election process was on time and on target. Today we hear from Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on how the election faired in the Treasure State, and what’s next as the office prepares to defend election integrity laws Montana’s legislature passed in 2021.
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
kxloradio.com
Montana measure that would implement harsh penalties for medical providers not giving life-sustaining care to newborns voted down last week
A Montana measure that would have implemented harsh penalties for medical providers who did not give life-sustaining care to newborns was voted down last week.Eric Tegethoffgives the details. Eric….2:32 #70002.
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals
We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
Lawmakers propose income tax cut, amendment on property taxes
Despite recession storm clouds on the horizon, Utah's financial picture is looking good. The Utah State Legislature's powerful Executive Appropriations Committee
Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby
"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana live stream camera appears to catch oval light moving up from ground level
Screen shot from witness video.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Montana witness at Boulder Valley reported that a live stream camera caught a large, oval-shaped object that appeared to move up from the ground level at about 6:10 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Comments / 0