ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

POSTED IN 2022 ELECTIONS Where Montana’s key elections were won County-level victory margins show the locations where crucial support stacked up for and against candidates and ballot measures. by Eric Dietrich

By Eric Dietrich
cascadenewspaper.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Montana Republicans get their supermajority, but not without ceding some seats

HELENA, Mont. — Montana Democrats, like their counterparts nationwide, went into election night last week preparing for the worst. It was a midterm cycle with a Democrat in the White House, traditionally an environment that yields a strong showing for Republicans down ballot (and vice versa, when roles are reversed). The GOP was looking to not only solidify recent gains in places like Cascade County but also to make inroads in Helena and the majority-Native American districts where Democrats have historically enjoyed safe harbor. In addition to the handful of open seats up for grabs, Democrats had to defend several districts carried by Republican President Donald Trump — all without a U.S. Senate or presidential race to drive voter turnout.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed

HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman

Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
MONTANA STATE
cascadenewspaper.com

Montana Farm Bureau Federation granted status as party to appeals of BLM’s final decision on American Prairie Reserve’s grazing permits

Bozeman, Montana—The Montana Farm Bureau Federation and Phillips County Farm Bureau have been granted the right to intervene in three appeals challenging the Bureau of Land Management’s final decision on requested changes to the grazing permits that allow the American Prairie Reserve to graze bison on several grazing allotments in Phillips County, Montana.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, MT
viatravelers.com

17 Best Breweries in Montana

Montana has one of the smaller state populations but some of the best views in the country. With 48 breweries in Montana, you might even say we have the best taste, too. If you’re curiosity is piqued, there’s really only one way to quench it. Yes, trying a craft beer is the investigation and reward all in one.
MONTANA STATE
voicesofmontana.com

How did the elections go for Montana? …with Christy Jacobsen

Six days past the election and they are still counting votes in a handful of states. However, in Montana, the consensus is that the 2022 midterm election process was on time and on target. Today we hear from Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on how the election faired in the Treasure State, and what’s next as the office prepares to defend election integrity laws Montana’s legislature passed in 2021.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
BIG SKY, MT
explorebigsky.com

Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022

Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals

We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby

"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 830 Cases, Four New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,598,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,558 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 224,287 doses have been administered and 77,132 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?

If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
RED LODGE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy