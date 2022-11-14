Montana Farm Bureau Federation granted status as party to appeals of BLM’s final decision on American Prairie Reserve’s grazing permits

Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Montana
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Montana using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBCMontana
Montana FWP seeks information on illegally killed elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking information for an illegally killed elk near Big Sky. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on an elk that was...
explorebigsky.com
Gianforte budget proposal puts state surplus toward tax cuts, infrastructure and Montana State Hospital
Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Nov. 10 the budget proposal he’ll submit to the 2023 Montana Legislature will include more than $1 billion in income and property tax cuts while also using the state’s budget surplus to create a child tax credit, spur housing development and invest in health care and correctional facilities.
NBCMontana
How Montana’s LR-131 ‘Born-Alive’ referendum failed
HELENA, Mont. — When Dr. Timothy Mitchell, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist in Missoula, read the bill behind Montana’s LR-131, the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, he said, he was motivated for the first time in his medical career to get involved in a political campaign about reproductive health. The...
viatravelers.com
17 Best Breweries in Montana
Montana has one of the smaller state populations but some of the best views in the country. With 48 breweries in Montana, you might even say we have the best taste, too. If you’re curiosity is piqued, there’s really only one way to quench it. Yes, trying a craft beer is the investigation and reward all in one.
Gamers Supporting the Win for Montana’s First Elected Trans Woman
Montana's 100th Congressional District had a big win for voters in the LGBTQIA+ community, with Zooey Zephyr winning by a large margin over Republican candidate Sean McCoy, she became the first openly Transgender woman to be elected to office in the state of Montana. But she's not only won the election in MT House District 100, but she also won the hearts of gamers. Why? She's one of them.
Montana OPI turns over Helena building to State Library
A building at the corner of Montana and 11th Avenues in Helena was once one of four local facilities occupied by the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
cascadenewspaper.com
POSTED IN 2022 ELECTIONS Where Montana’s key elections were won County-level victory margins show the locations where crucial support stacked up for and against candidates and ballot measures. by Eric Dietrich
With the results from Montana’s 2022 election rolling in following the close of polls Tuesday night, one way to make sense of how the will of voters across the state’s diverse political geography translates to electoral outcomes is to look at the results county by county. Pieces of...
Flathead Beacon
After Notching Historic GOP Gains, Montana Lawmakers Lay Out Legislative Priorities
Media consumers have no doubt heard by now about the “red wave that never materialized” in national congressional districts, but as is often the case in Montana, the narrative arc didn’t quite bend along those same lines here. Not only did last week’s midterm elections deliver Republican...
explorebigsky.com
Colonizing Montana wilderness in 2022
Technology and machines encroach into rural homes, schools and businesses, changing the private and public values that have long defined quality of life in Montana. Fragments of virgin forest fall to man’s replacement, expensive, more powerful machines. Local, year-round residents in towns like Seeley Lake and Lincoln have always...
cascadenewspaper.com
Reclamation Complete at Big Sky Coal Mine Area A
HELENA—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has released the final bond for Big Sky Coal Mine Area A. Reclamation on Area A, the final section to be restored, marks the completion of the entire coal mine restoration for Peabody Energy, making Peabody the first coal mine operator to complete full reclamation in the state since 1978. The land will now be returned to ranching and agricultural land use.
NBCMontana
Earthquake rattles Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:47 a.m. four kilometers northeast of Ravalli, Montana. Viewers in the Charlo area have reported that they felt shaking for about a minute. NBC Montana will update this story as more information becomes available.
Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership
As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KFYR-TV
One-million-pound turbine traveling through North Dakota, Montana; expect delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nearly one-million-pound turbine will be traveling from Buffalo, South Dakota to Saskatchewan, Canada. According to a North Dakota Highway Patrol spokeswoman, the massive payload will start in Buffalo, South Dakota Tuesday and drive on Highway 85. The convoy plans to turn on Highway 2 in...
Montana’s Number One Comfort Food Is No Surprise To Locals
We all have that one food that makes us feel complete; the food we look forward to on gloomy days that make us feel all warm and fuzzy. Oxford Languages defines it best:. A food that provides consolation or a feeling of well-being, typically any with a high sugar or other carbohydrate content and associated with childhood or home cooking. -Oxford Languages.
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
montanarightnow.com
Montana Highway 1 rock removal completed
The Montana Department of Transportation and Hi-Tech Rockfall Construction have announced the completion of the MT 1 Slope Stability project. Approximately 4.4 million pounds of rock were removed from the Flint Creek Pass area on MT 1. With no supply issues, this project went smoothly and was completed on time,...
voicesofmontana.com
How did the elections go for Montana? …with Christy Jacobsen
Six days past the election and they are still counting votes in a handful of states. However, in Montana, the consensus is that the 2022 midterm election process was on time and on target. Today we hear from Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen on how the election faired in the Treasure State, and what’s next as the office prepares to defend election integrity laws Montana’s legislature passed in 2021.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by local people for their tasty food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
Smile. Only One State Tops Montana for this Popular Hobby
"Montana is ugly", said no one ever. From the wide-open prairies and river bottoms in eastern Montana to the soaring peaks and mountain valleys in the western half of the state, the view around here isn't too shabby. I've lived in the Treasure State for most of my life and the beauty of Montana still makes me say "wow" almost every day.
