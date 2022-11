LAS VEGAS (AP) — Virginia players took the court before their game Friday against No. 5 Baylor wearing sweatshirts honoring three Cavaliers football players who were fatally shot on campus nearly a week ago. The names of those players were printed on the backs of the shirts, and their jersey numbers and the words “UVA Strong” were on the front. The game in the Continental Tire Main Event was 16th-ranked Virginia’s first basketball game since the shooting Sunday in which the three football players were killed. The Cavaliers canceled Monday’s home game against Northern Iowa. A moment of silence was held before the game, for which roughly 2,000 Cavaliers fans were in the T-Mobile Arena stands. Players put their arms around each other during the national anthem, and several hung their heads.

