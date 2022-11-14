ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NC

4 killed, including 2 Holly Springs teens, in wrong-way crash in Wayne County

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
 3 days ago

A head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver in Wayne County on Sunday night killed four people.

Two of the dead were teenage passengers from Holly Springs, according to the State Highway Patrol.

It happened in the town of La Grange as a small SUV headed east in the westbound lane of U.S. 70 near mile marker 369.

The wrong-way driver, 68-year-old Roy Mozingo of Kinston, struck a vehicle with four people in it after 10:45 p.m. Mozingo died.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, authorities said.

Those killed in the car that got hit were the driver, Treyvon Mitchell Allen, 21, of Washington state and Holly Springs teens Aaron Judd, 17, and Reianna Jones, 15, who were rear-seat passengers. Judd died from his injuries Monday.

Passenger Antonio Winston, 27, also of Holly Springs, was hospitalized on Sunday and is in stable condition.

Authorities have not said if the drivers and passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

