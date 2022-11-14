Read full article on original website
Turkey meal giveaway set for Thanksgiving Day in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of a holiday meal this Thanksgiving you are in luck! A free Thanksgiving dinner is being provided on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 at the parking lot across the street from Estridge Market in Dayton. The event starts at 3 p.m., according to a release. The […]
Thanksgiving gift card giveaway to be held in Xenia
Gift cards will be given away on a first come first-serve basis to needy families while they last to help with holiday costs.
Food for Friends With The Dayton Foodbank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 41 years in the making, it’s that time of year for the Food for Friends campaign. Lauren Tappel and Amber Wright from The Dayton Foodbank joined us in the studio to talk about how you can donate!. Lauren said that this campaign is...
Dayton Children’s over capacity; having to get creative making bed space
“What’s happening here is we’re having a bunch of patients with diseases we’re familiar with, know how to treat, know how to support while patients get better, even with covid we have way better understanding of what it's going to do and set patients up for recovery, the problem is it’s all happening at once,” said Dr. Lader.
Oregon District restaurant celebrates 11 years with throwback menu items
Roost Modern Italian located in Dayton’s Oregon District is celebrating its 11th anniversary all week with Prosecco and throwback menu items. “I have been very fortunate on making lifelong friends because they walked through the door of Roost. I cannot imagine my life without these special people,” said Dana Downs, executive chef and owner of Roost Modern Italian. “Having a clientele with a wide open palate and that trusts their chef to take them on a culinary journey every week is amazing.”
Waffle Shop To-Go in Dayton now accepting orders
The sale includes waffles, sausages, soups, sandwiches, pies and drinks. Customers are asked to use online order and payment.
Downtown Dollars Bonus Buy deal arrives for holiday season
The Downtown Dayton Partnership is offering a special Bonus Buy deal for those who purchase Downtown Dollars for themselves or as a gift this holiday season. Beginning Thursday, Nov. 17 at noon, for every $50 Downtown Dollars purchased, an extra $25 of Downtown Dollars will be delivered in a separate e-gift card to the purchaser.
Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday with ‘something for everyone’
The Dayton Record Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 19 to the American Czechoslovakian Club with thousands of records for music lovers to browse through and buy. The event, presented by Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, is expected to have about 30 vendors featuring a variety of genres from jazz, punk, psych, blues, classic rock, world music and classical to garage rock, hip hop, experimental, folk, industrial country, electronic, prog, soul and everything in between.
Cincinnati Children’s to open Centerville location
The hospital's new medical building, named Cincinnati Children's Centerville, is located on Clyo Road, according to a release.
‘A Waltons’ Thanksgiving’ to Premiere on Dayton’s CW
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two actors from “A Waltons’ Thanksgiving” on Dayton’s CW joined us to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving movie. Logan Shroyer, who plays John Boy, and Teddy Sears, who plays John Walton, joined us to discuss what the soon-to-be holiday classic means to them.
Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally with Mills Park Hotel
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Mills Park Hotel joined us to talk about the upcoming Holiday Bazaar and Food Truck Rally. General Manager Becky Beaupre said the Holiday Bazaar will feature over 40 local vendors as well as food trucks and live music. Mr. Redlegs from the Cincinnati Reds will even be making an appearance!
‘My family’s home forever’
SIDNEY – Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a new house for the Lawson family on Broadway Avenue on Wednesday with the help of sponsorship funding from the Clopay Corporation and community leaders. Homeowner Bridget Lawson and her four children attended the ceremony along with Clopay Corporation COO Larry...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Nov. 17-20
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The weekend before Thanksgiving has finally arrived. 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Nov. 17-20. Thursday, Nov. 17 CityThrift Unveiling Celebration – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 945 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Enjoy prizes, giveaways, sales and more as the community store shares […]
Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch
Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. Watch coverage from last year's Christmas Ranch season opening. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 16th...
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Abandoned puppy finds ‘fur-ever’ home in Dayton
"Our entire staff is thrilled to share that the little pup turned into an amazing but also very big lady named Winnie and today Winnie found her perfect forever home!" the shelter posted on their Facebook page.
Holiday Lights Are Shining Bright in Dayton
Holiday light displays are one of the most wonderful parts of the season (you could say they make it merry and BRIGHT!), and Dayton offers some of the best holiday lights in Ohio! Among the many displays around the area, two standouts are the Woodland Lights in Washington Township and the magnificent “Tree of Light” at Carillon Historical Park.
The Wienermobile comes to Dayton: Where to find it
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to town! On November 18 and 19, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make two stops in Montgomery County as part of its journey across the U.S. While the Wienermobile is in town, guests can get a photo with the 27-foot-long hotdog-shaped vehicle, as well as […]
Oregon District restaurant adds Tuesday service with special menu
Taco Tuesday just got a whole lot better with Lily’s Dayton opening up for dinner service. The tropical-inspired, budget-conscious, warm and welcoming eatery and drinkery in Dayton’s Oregon District is offering a Tiki Taco Tuesday menu. The menu features five to six appetizers, three to four tacos and a few desserts using different ingredients each week.
HOLIDAY LIGHTS 2022: Where to find some of the best displays in the Miami Valley and beyond
Visitors can drive or walk through over a dozen displays. The holidays wouldn’t be the same without enjoying the beauty of dazzling lights. From Troy to Cincinnati, here are some of our favorite places to view Christmas light displays throughout the holiday season. Since 1987, the Whispering Christmas lights...
