lakesarearadio.net

City of Detroit Lakes Reopens West Lake Drive

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes reopened West Lake Drive, Tuesday. That stretch of West Lake Drive has been closed for nearly the entire summer as crews have been working on narrowing the roadway, adding curb and gutter, new sanitary sewer services, and adding a multi-use trail on the East side of the roadway.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man trapped in Steele County Grain Bin rescued

(Colgate, ND) -- A man is recovering after he became trapped in a grain bin in Colgate, which is located in Steele County northwest of Fargo. Authorities say the 21-year-old became trapped in the bin Wednesday morning. First responders were able to use specialized equipment to rescue him. He was...
STEELE COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen

(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

JL Beers in Moorhead set to permanently close

(Moorhead, MN) -- A popular burger and beer spot in Moorhead is officially closing its doors for good. After previously closing down to gain and train more staff, the JL Beers in Moorhead took to social media Thursday evening to announce those staffing issues have not been resolved, resulting in the location having to close down for good.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead

NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Vehicle Strikes Multiple Trees in Single Vehicle Accident

One person was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Deven Burgess, 21, of Bethel was injured when the westbound 1997 Honda Civic he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 106 east of 430th Avenue in Perham. According to the report the vehicle rolled and struck multiple trees. Burgess was taken to Perham Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Video of car ignoring bus stop arms prompts safety reminder

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It all happened so fast; One second a Wahpeton mother was waving goodbye to her daughters on the school bus, the next a car whizzed by as they ignored bus #9’s flashing stop arm. “That guy was going at least 45 miles an...
WAHPETON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of Moorhead in negotiations to purchase land for new fire station

(Fargo, ND) -- Plans are moving forward to build a new fire station in the City of Moorhead. "Station 1 is going to stay. We're still working with MNDOT on how that solution is going to be and we're in negotiations for land for Station 3 with developers in the area and those plans are moving forward and we expect some more comprehensive plans when the fire chief selection process is done in the next 30 to 45 days or so when we have a new head of the department on board by the first of January," said Interim Fire Chief Jeff Wallin. He did not say when groundbreaking for the new station might happen.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree. Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton,...
WALSH COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties

(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

