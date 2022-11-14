ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

How to Watch France vs. Australia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. No nation has won consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. France is looking to accomplish the same feat, 60 years later. The European nation will...
NBC Los Angeles

Which Stars Did Not Get Selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 squads have now been announced. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is getting closer and closer to the Nov. 20 start date, and 832 players received one of the greatest international call-ups of their respective careers.
NBC Los Angeles

Meet Christian Pulisic, the USMNT's ‘Captain America'

Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey were the faces of the United States men’s national team at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. But that title now belongs to Christian Pulisic. Pulisic made his USMNT debut at just 17 years old in a World Cup qualifying match, and since then, he’s turned into one of the brightest young American soccer stars of all time.
The Associated Press

Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.

