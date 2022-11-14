Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
How to Watch France vs. Australia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group D Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. No nation has won consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. France is looking to accomplish the same feat, 60 years later. The European nation will...
NBC Los Angeles
Which Stars Did Not Get Selected for the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. All 32 squads have now been announced. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is getting closer and closer to the Nov. 20 start date, and 832 players received one of the greatest international call-ups of their respective careers.
NBC Los Angeles
Qatar to Ban Beer at World Cup Stadiums in Dramatic Reversal Two Days Before Tournament Starts
The conservative, gas-rich Muslim nation does not fully ban alcohol for visitors, but its sale and consumption is strictly controlled. Alcohol is typically only allowed in a handful of specifically-licensed hotels and restaurants and away from street view. Budweiser's non-alcoholic beer, Bud Zero, will continue to be sold at all...
NBC Los Angeles
Meet Christian Pulisic, the USMNT's ‘Captain America'
Landon Donovan and Clint Dempsey were the faces of the United States men’s national team at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. But that title now belongs to Christian Pulisic. Pulisic made his USMNT debut at just 17 years old in a World Cup qualifying match, and since then, he’s turned into one of the brightest young American soccer stars of all time.
Man United takes 'appropriate steps' after Ronaldo interview
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Premier League club’s legal team was waiting to review the full footage of the 90-minute discussion in which Ronaldo criticized United manager Erik ten Hag, teammates and the owners. “Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview,” the club said Friday. “We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion.” The 37-year-old Ronaldo is in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup with Portugal. But his future at Old Trafford looks to be over, with the forward’s position widely considered untenable even before the full interview aired on Wednesday and Thursday.
World Cup 2022: Qatar confirms beer U-turn as countdown to kick-off continues – live
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
Comments / 0