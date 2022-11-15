ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried begins posting cryptic messages as crypto scandal continues

By Andrew Griffin
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jP2sw_0jARvIo000
(via REUTERS)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars, has begun posting cryptic tweets.

Mr Bankman-Fried was until recent days the chief executive of FTX, a crypto trading platform. It was among the world’s biggest companies, and he amassed a huge amount of wealth through his ownership of the business.

In recent days, however, others in the crypto market raised concerns about the security of its platform and its finances. That led to a crisis that ended with Mr Bankman-Fried declaring his company bankrupt and stepping away as CEO.

Since then, Mr Bankman-Fried has posted a range of tweets attempting to clarify the speculation. The last came at the end of last week, when he posted that he would be giving more details in the future.

“I will, soon, write up a more complete post on the play by play, but I want to make sure that I get it right when I do,” he wrote on Friday, before going quiet.

His Twitter account became active again on Monday, however, when he posted what looked like a thread but contained seemingly meaningless words and letters.

He first wrote “What” at around 10pm on Sunday in the Bahamas, where he is thought to be living and from where FTX operated. Shortly afterwards, he wrote “H”.

On Monday, a flurry of tweets suggested that he was spelling out the word “What happened”, but very slowly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXHTO_0jARvIo000
(TWitter)

Mr Bankman-Fried is still yet to explain how FTX collapsed. Authorities in the Bahamas, as well as elsewhere, have indicated they are investigating the case.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Futurism

FTX Exec Vomited in Horror When He Learned the Truth

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around 300 staffers around the time it collapsed in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation in a matter of days. News that the company was short billions of dollars to pay back customers came as a huge shock to some employees, with one executive saying he literally threw up in response, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Business Insider

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried said he's in Bahamas despite rumors he fled to Argentina after company collapse

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of FTX, is denying he's on the lam in Argentina as rumors circulated on social media this weekend that the former CEO had fled. Bankman-Fried — who stepped down as CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange on Friday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy — told Reuters via text message that he is currently in the Bahamas, where FTX is based.
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy