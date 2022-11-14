Six Countries Splurged $700K at Trump’s Hotel During His First 2 Years in Office

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty

The governments of China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates spent up big at Trump’s D.C. hotel in the first two years of Donald Trump’s presidency, according to hotel accounting records provided by Mazars to the House Oversight Committee and obtained by CNN. A combined $700,000 was splurged on the hotel, calling into question the extent to which Trump was “guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people,” House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said. The committee sent the National Archives a letter on Monday detailing the accounting records, and asking for any additional records related to foreign government stays at Trump properties.

Read it at CNN