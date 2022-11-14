The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner for ages, but it seems like they’re not the only Los Angeles squad eyeing the 26-year-old. According to a report, the Los Angeles Clippers have discussed the idea of targeting Turner. To make the situation even muddier for the Lakers, it sounds like the Pacers may have “enough skepticism to move on from the Lakers” in trade talks.

2 DAYS AGO