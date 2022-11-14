Read full article on original website
Report: Clippers emerge as suitors for Myles Turner amidst Pacers ‘skepticism’ about Lakers’ interest
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner for ages, but it seems like they’re not the only Los Angeles squad eyeing the 26-year-old. According to a report, the Los Angeles Clippers have discussed the idea of targeting Turner. To make the situation even muddier for the Lakers, it sounds like the Pacers may have “enough skepticism to move on from the Lakers” in trade talks.
Isaiah Thomas says Kobe Bryant is the best player he’s ever played against: ‘Nobody comes close’
When former NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas was asked to name the best basketball player he’s ever seen, he didn’t hesitate to pick Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Thomas explained his pick and admitted that “you just feared him right when you stepped on the court.”. “You...
Western conference executive thinks a Bradley Beal trade to the Lakers is ‘going to happen’
In the opinion of a Western Conference executive, the Los Angeles Lakers will end up making a trade for Bradley Beal. In the midst of a conversation on “The Crossover with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck” podcast, Beck spoke about a conversation he had with the unnamed executive.
Former Lakers champion says trading LeBron James would make them contenders again
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom believes that the Lakers would be contenders again if they traded superstar LeBron James. Los Angeles is struggling to start the 2022-23 season, going 3-10 through its first 13 games. However, Odom believes the massive haul the team could get for James would spring it back into contention in the Western Conference.
Buddy Hield sends cryptic message after Rob Pelinka is spotted heading to Indiana
On Tuesday, someone who looked like Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was spotted at an airport presumably headed to the state of Indiana. Indiana Pacers Buddy Hield posted a tweet of his own that some feel was connected. Everyone has known that Los Angeles needs to make some...
NBA insider doesn’t think LeBron’s game is ‘pretty’ like Michael’s, Kobe’s or Steph’s: ‘LeBron is like Karl Malone with point guard skills’
Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard may think Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but that doesn’t mean he believes the superstar’s game is pretty. During a conversation with Rob Parker, Broussard explained why James’ game “isn’t really that pretty.”...
Patrick Beverley details locking up Kevin Durant: ‘He didn’t want to dribble the ball against me’
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley detailed how he defended Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant in the Lakers’ win over the Nets earlier this season. Beverley claimed that Durant didn’t want to put the ball on the floor against him in the game. “He didn’t want to dribble...
Chandler Parsons calls out LeBron James: ‘This man flops’
Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons isn’t buying what Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is selling when it comes to flopping. After the Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers last week, James said he needs to “learn how to flop.” The future Hall of Famer is averaging just 4.8 attempts from the charity stripe per game this season, which is the lowest mark of his career.
Rob Parker claims LeBron James is not a top 10 Laker of all time, says nobody believes 2020 title was ‘special’
The Los Angeles Times recently put together a list of the greatest Los Angeles Lakers of all time. Future Hall of Famer LeBron James came in at No. 7, tied with George Mikan for that spot. It’s important to note that a minimum of 100 games played for the Lakers...
Nick Young believes he was snubbed from list of 75 all-time greatest Lakers: ‘Y’all hate me but love me’
Current and former members of the Los Angeles Times recently selected the 75 greatest Lakers players of all time, and former Lakers guard Nick Young didn’t make the cut. A minimum of 100 games played for the Lakers was required to be considered. Players were judged on how they performed specifically with the Lakers organization.
Report: Terry Rozier has ‘fans’ inside the Lakers organization
The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to try to make moves to improve their roster sometime in the near future, and point guard Terry Rozier has been previously mentioned as a potential option for L.A. In a recent report from Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, an unnamed general manager is saying...
