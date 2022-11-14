ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Report: Clippers emerge as suitors for Myles Turner amidst Pacers ‘skepticism’ about Lakers’ interest

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner for ages, but it seems like they’re not the only Los Angeles squad eyeing the 26-year-old. According to a report, the Los Angeles Clippers have discussed the idea of targeting Turner. To make the situation even muddier for the Lakers, it sounds like the Pacers may have “enough skepticism to move on from the Lakers” in trade talks.
Lakers Daily

NBA insider doesn’t think LeBron’s game is ‘pretty’ like Michael’s, Kobe’s or Steph’s: ‘LeBron is like Karl Malone with point guard skills’

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard may think Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but that doesn’t mean he believes the superstar’s game is pretty. During a conversation with Rob Parker, Broussard explained why James’ game “isn’t really that pretty.”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Chandler Parsons calls out LeBron James: ‘This man flops’

Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons isn’t buying what Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is selling when it comes to flopping. After the Lakers lost to the Los Angeles Clippers last week, James said he needs to “learn how to flop.” The future Hall of Famer is averaging just 4.8 attempts from the charity stripe per game this season, which is the lowest mark of his career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lakers Daily

Lakers Daily

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.

 https://lakersdaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy