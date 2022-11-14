Read full article on original website
Acura NSX Runs Face-First Into A Jeep Wrangler At A Dealership
A combination of a wet road, a flighty mid-engined sports car, and too much boot on the accelerator pedal recently led to a rather unfortunate incident at a Chrysler-Dodge dealership. Well, the Jeep Wrangler probably didn't feel a thing, but the poor Acura NSX certainly showed plenty of evidence of its unfortunate altercation.
A Lamborghini designed for off-roading is coming. Take a look.
The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be revealed on November 30. LamborghiniWatch the Huracán Sterrato in action.
This Beautiful Custom Chevy Truck Features Diesel Power and Air-Ride Suspension
It is selling at Maple Brothers Dallas sale... There are very few automobiles that reflect the sort of utilitarian love for style and performance better than a pick up truck. Some of the best examples of which mainly come from the vintage eras of automotive production. For an example of that, you need only look for this 1955 Chevrolet 3800 which many enthusiasts would regard as astonishing. This truck has a lot of great attributes that make it a gem in the automotive market. Here’s a few that might just make you consider getting behind the wheel.
Bikerumor
Found: MoonBikes Snowbike is More Electric Snowmobile Than Bicycle, But Still Super Cool
From the start the MoonBikes Snowbike is not a bike. By the most liberal definition, it's a snow motor-bike. But seriously, this things is pretty rad, so I couldn't really resist digging more into it.
msn.com
Buick Century Raises the Bar for Ultra-Luxury Minivans
The Buick Century is a new flagship ultra-luxury minivan, sitting atop the brands GL8 family of vans offered in China. The Century comes in equally sumptuous four- or six-seat layouts, complete with 18-way adjustable seats. The Century will be available with three trim levels, starting around $74,500 and ranging to...
Bikerumor
Limited Edition State Bicycles X HAM Cycles Keeps it Casual w/ DT Shifters & Turbo Saddle!
State Bicycle Co likes to do things the way they want to, like produce a new, throw-back steel road bike with 8 speeds and downtube shifters. Like their 4130 Road. So, it's no surprise that they worked with Houston's own HAM Cycles to produce a new Limited Edition 4130 Road-HAM Edition to help you "keep it CASUAL". And a limited edition means only 50 of the HAM edition bikes will be produced. There will even be an option that comes with a nice set of alt-bars.
Bikerumor
The New MOOTS Cycles Vamoots CRD, A fully Dedicated Road Machine!
Early last week, at Pedalers Fork in Calabasas, Ca. Moots Cycles showed us their all-new pure road machine – the Vamoots CRD (Complete Road Design). And it's a beaut!. But first, let's talk for...
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Dyno Figures Embarrass Ferrari And Lamborghini
It was only a matter of time before somebody put the all-new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 on a chassis dyno to see how many of the claimed 670 horses actually make it to the wheels. We now finally have an answer to the question, thanks to the Speed Demon YouTube...
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Bikerumor
Retrack with Kona’s Barry Wicks – A Gravel Tribute to Tread
From Kona Bikes: "Like many riders that have been on the bike for a few decades, Barry Wicks grew up watching old-school mountain bike videos. One of his particular favorites was Tread. It was raw, fast, and embodied everything he wanted the sport to be. Barry wanted to recreate the energy that the original Tread brought, so he set out in central Oregon aboard his custom Sutra LTD to get rowdy on some steep gravel roads. Skids, drifts—you name it. It's here."
Fiat 500e microcar returning to USA in 2024
The Fiat 500e electric microcar will return to the United States in 2024 as an all-new version. It will be revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show next year.
fordauthority.com
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
Tusk Innovation Announces New Products Black Friday
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Tusk Inc. Limited ( www.tusklimited.com ) a company which started in 2012 as a capital management company in Kuala Lumpur with offices around the world, and now is one of the leading electrical solution companies which focus on producing for users of mining equipment, solar energy and adapters is announcing is announcing new products for Black Friday. The Product line is mainly for electrical purposes. See more here https://tusklimited.com/products This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005532/en/ This product is sold with a 7in 1 Solar Panel, so you don’t have to pay for the panel. (Photo: Business Wire)
Bikerumor
Stein&Fenton Launch Their Stunning New Prestige Road Bike With 3D Printed Titanium Lugs!
The Philly Bike Expo saw the launch of the new Prestige road bike from Stein&Fenton. After a year of design and development, the new Prestige was on display in all of its glory. Stein&Fenton is a new boutique bike builder that says it is ready to embrace future growth with the launch of this new bike.
Bikerumor
The Unique and Beautiful Bikes of the Philly Bike Expo
A few weeks ago, while covering the bike goodness that is at the Philly Bike Expo, I saw some pretty amazing bicycles. Honestly too many to write about individually, but I felt that they needed to be seen. So, here is a photo gallery of the bikes that I found interesting, or just caught my eye.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Bikerumor
Yeti SB120 Switches Up XC With More Trail-Ready Travel & Enduro Inspiration
Yeti's shortest travel mountain bike isn't quite so short anymore, as the SB120 stretches out with a bit more rear wheel travel but a lot of enduro inspiration. The new "cross country" bike essentially gets all the same upgrades as Yeti's recently overhauled big-travel EWS, but scaled down into a lighter, more nimble short-travel mountain bike that will fly up the hills on its way to bombing back down again…
Bikerumor
Spotted: Ratio Prototype Direct-Mount Derailleur Could Beat New SRAM Eagle DM to Market
What details we really know about Ratio’s Direct-Mount derailleur prototype still remain thin, but it looks like they’ve once again repurposed some old drivetrain gear to bring modern wide 1×12 gearing upgrades. And with a new direct-mount wireless SRAM XX1 AXS Eagle SL drivetrain rumored to be dropping any day now… perhaps Ratio could even beat the big drivetrain maker to market with a similar, but profoundly more affordable upgrade option…
Bikerumor
Exposure Lights add Lumens, tune Focal Point & Boost Efficiency of Reflex+
This year, Exposure Lights updated their range of handlebar and helmet-mounted lights, upping the lumen output, tuning the beam shape and spread, and upgrading the batteries and LEDs in order to increase efficiency across the board. The British brand is constantly updating these aspects, choosing to upgrade to better quality LEDs at every given opportunity to ensure their road and mountain bike lights are as good as they can possibly make them.
