Arizona State

ABC 15 News

McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker despite Biggs challenge

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker despite a challenge from Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs. The California Republican won the nomination Tuesday from his GOP colleagues in a secret ballot election. But it's just the start. Republicans are on the cusp of...
The Atlantic

‘Stop the Steal’ Isn’t Conceding

Outside the Maricopa County tabulation center last weekend, a few dozen outraged Arizonans paced single file along the sidewalk waving KARI LAKE flags. Through megaphones, some of them denounced imaginary corruption schemes and clamored for a “redo” election. Others chanted the Lord’s Prayer, like the musicians on the Titanic playing hymns to calm the passengers.
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement

In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
ARIZONA STATE

