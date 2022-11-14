Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Republicans won in Arizona while Masters flopped and Lake flounders
In case you do not have enough examples of how terrible GOP candidates cost the party the red wave it was expecting in the midterm elections, you need only look at how the results played out in Arizona. Blake Masters, the GOP candidate for Senate, was evidently one of the...
Democrat Hobbs claims victory over Lake in Arizona governor race
(The Center Square) – After a prolonged ballot counting process, Democrat Katie Hobbs appears to have withstood a late push by Republican Kari Lake in their face-off for Arizona governor. Maricopa County released an additional 72,000 votes Monday night, 57% of those going to Lake. With Hobbs leading by...
Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward is the Democrats' MVP. She needs to go
As the old saying goes, elections have consequences. At least they should for Kelli Ward, who has almost singlehandedly brought the Arizona Republican Party to its knees. Or, as the Democrats...
ABC 15 News
McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker despite Biggs challenge
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker despite a challenge from Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs. The California Republican won the nomination Tuesday from his GOP colleagues in a secret ballot election. But it's just the start. Republicans are on the cusp of...
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
Bill Gates, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, explains how votes are being counted and shuts down allegations from Blake Masters and the RNC that ballots in Maricopa County were mixed up.
17K ballots ended up in 'door 3' in Maricopa County. Not all are there because of printer issues
At least 1,300 ballots placed in "door 3" on Election Day ended up in those secure boxes for reasons besides Maricopa County's printer issues, election officials say. Officials believe misinformation around pens and ballot marking may have contributed to tabulators being unable to read those ballots. Those ballots came in...
Kari Lake’s Faith In Arizona’s Election Plummets With Her Chances Of Winning
The Republican candidate for governor started out optimistic after Election Day. As more votes for her opponent rolled in, her campaign called for a re-vote in the state’s largest county.
John King: What Hobbs' projected win in Arizona means for Democrats
CNN is projecting Democrat Katie Hobbs will defeat Republican Kari Lake to win the Arizona governors race. CNN's John King looks at why Hobbs won and what it means for Democrats in a state that is turning more purple.
Failing to blow the Horne on a terrible candidate for Arizona schools superintendent
Opinion: It shouldn't be a close race between a competent education leader and a man vilified and called a 'disgrace' by leaders in his own party. So, why is it? Homework. We spent so much time in recent months obsessing on the political candidates who might impact us grown-ups that we ignored – or completely forgot about – the children.
Key Arizona election races in 2022 likely to go into recount
It could be Christmas before final results of two key Arizona races are determined because their margins are so tight they're likely to trigger automatic recounts. A new law, with bipartisan support, expanded the threshold for recounts after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by 10,457 votes in Arizona. Contests for attorney general and schools...
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs names Republican, Democrat to lead her transition team
Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs has named a Republican business leader and former deputy chief of staff to the state's last Democratic governor to lead her transition team and help build her administration. Sharing transition duties are Monica Villalobos, president and CEO of the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and who was part of...
Tens of thousands protest Mexican president's electoral reform plan
MEXICO CITY, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government.
‘Stop the Steal’ Isn’t Conceding
Outside the Maricopa County tabulation center last weekend, a few dozen outraged Arizonans paced single file along the sidewalk waving KARI LAKE flags. Through megaphones, some of them denounced imaginary corruption schemes and clamored for a “redo” election. Others chanted the Lord’s Prayer, like the musicians on the Titanic playing hymns to calm the passengers.
Analysis-U.S. House Republican farm bill approach may test Biden hunger, climate goals
WASHINGTON, Nov 18, (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pledges to slash emissions from farming and to end American hunger by 2030 may be harder to realize now that Republicans flipped the House of Representatives with a thin majority.
Who is David Schweikert? What to know about this Arizona congressman who barely avoided defeat
Rep. David Schweikert won a surprisingly close election against Democratic challenger Jevin Hodge. After trailing Hodge for much of the week, Schweikert, R-Ariz., took the lead Sunday night by 894 votes. His lead had expanded Tuesday by 3,008 votes. Schweikert will represent Arizona's 1st Congressional District in what will be...
Temp workers’ bill of rights expected to face senators again Monday
The state Senate is set to vote on a temp workers' bill of rights Monday - the fourth time it'll go before that chamber for a vote. The post Temp workers’ bill of rights expected to face senators again Monday appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement
In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
Comments / 0