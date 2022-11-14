ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Democrat Conine wins reelection as Nevada treasurer; Fiore personally calls to concede

By Rio Lacanlale, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19G4tP_0jARrmwq00

On Saturday night, after additional election results from Nevada's two urban counties extended treasurer Zach Conine's lead, his Republican rival Michele Fiore called to concede.

With 98% of the vote reported as of Monday morning, the Associated Press called the state treasurer's race for Conine, a first-term Democrat who was leading Fiore by nearly 16,500 votes.

"Our campaign was built upon a foundation of integrity and working incredibly hard to build the State that Nevadans deserve to live in," Conine said Friday evening, when he declared victory. He added: "I plan keep being the most effective State Treasurer that Nevada has ever seen."

Conine said his opponent "was gracious" during their weekend phone conversation, bringing what had been a brutal race to a quiet end.

Election results: Treasurer Zach Conine widens lead over Republican Michele Fiore

"Even though we didn't achieve the outcome we were hoping for," Fiore said in a statement Saturday night, "I remain committed to fighting for principled and proven leadership for Nevadans."

Typically an overlooked race on the ballot, the fight for control of Nevada's government finances this cycle attracted an unusual amount of attention thanks to a high-profile playing field.

Fiore, a Las Vegas councilwoman, had kicked off the campaign season as a candidate for governor. But in March, on the penultimate day of Nevada's candidacy filing period, Fiore backed out of the historically crowded gubernatorial primary race and threw her name in the hat for treasurer instead.

She advanced from the primary election months later, defeating Republican Manny Kess, who ran a more moderate campaign, for the Republican nomination.

Fiore was among a slate of GOP firebrands on Nevada's general election ballot this year for statewide office. On the stump, she often proclaimed her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Her campaign for treasurer was marked by a number of missteps — including when she leveled serious accusations against Conine for "illegally" running a private business out of the treasurer's office.

The business in question? The Nevada Capital Investment Corporation, a government entity under the umbrella of the treasurer's office that Conine is statutorily required to oversee.

As the Nevada government's top financial officer, the state treasurer is charged with investing state funds, ensuring the state's bills are paid and overseeing a multimillion-dollar budget.

Prior to taking office in 2018, Conine worked in the hospitality and finance industries, dealing with both private equity and public equity investment funds. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he also took on an unprecedented role of tracking and distributing federal pandemic aid.

His reelection bid earned high-profile support from Republicans across Nevada, including Dean Heller, who also ran for governor this year in the primary, and former state party leader Amy Tarkanian, who described Conine as "the sane and realistic choice for Nevada state treasurer."

“A qualified State Treasurer is beneficial for every person in our State," Tarkanian said in a statement this summer announcing the surprise endorsement, "and having someone who is running for Treasurer after being under investigation multiple times is not a good start.”

Fiore's decade-long political career in Nevada is clouded by financial issues, including recorded IRS problems and an FBI probe into her campaign finances.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale. Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today.

Comments / 25

Laurence Morris
3d ago

Good for her, there's still hope. She might move on and recognize people really just don't like bullies, especially female ones. Time will tell.

Reply
3
M1
3d ago

Thank you Fiora for doing the right thing for our country by accepting the election results.

Reply
5
Related
pvtimes.com

‘Major overhaul’: Where the Nevada GOP went wrong

Nevada Republicans did not see the “red wave” they were expecting in the 2022 midterms. While Nye County did not elect a single Democrat to local offices, the election played out differently outside of the county lines. Democrats kept their seats in the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Cisco Aguilar on election and mail ballots

The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. The seceretary of state elect sits down with 8 News Now Investigator Vanessa Murphy to discuss the election and mail ballots. Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper to be honored...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
NEVADA STATE
cwlasvegas.com

Lombardo delivers victory speech on projected win in Nevada governor race

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Joe Lombardo pledged to reform education in Nevada, install new school choice polices and eliminate "soft on crime laws" as governor during his victory speech Monday. The Clark County sheriff and governor-elect spoke at Rancho High School, Lombardo's alma mater and the site where he...
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most commonly seen birds in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Nevada from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
dclabor.org

Labor movement delivers key election wins in Arizona, Nevada

The U.S. Senate has kept its pro-worker majority with the re-elections of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona. Both senators from the southwestern swing states were declared the winners in their respective races over the weekend. And in both states, these key victories would not have happened without the labor movement’s ground game. Union members campaigned their hearts out in both Arizona and Nevada, delivering major wins that will help ensure worker-friendly laws and policies are passed over the next two years. Many of our affiliated unions participated in this election, including members of UNITE HERE, who led a massive nationwide campaign that helped propel labor to victory. While Nevada’s pro-labor governor, Steve Sisolak, was ultimately unsuccessful in his re-election bid, Arizona’s election for governor remains too close to call. The labor movement congratulates all the union members who campaigned for pro-labor candidates and delivered these victories for working people. Now, we have our sights set on Georgia.
ARIZONA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

State commission touts taxing services, lifting property tax caps to fund schools

A report mandated by the Nevada Legislature recommends the state increase per pupil funding beyond the national average at an additional cost of $3.2 billion over the next decade, and pay for it by taxing discretionary services and tweaking the property tax formula. Nevada spent $9,548 per pupil in fiscal...
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
thevalemagazine.com

Fly Geyser: Nevada’s Accidental Manmade Wonder

When most people think of the Nevada desert, they think of an arid expanse without a drop of water in sight. What they don’t realize, though, is that the desert is home to multiple six-foot-tall geysers that spit boiling water five-plus feet in the air. Known as the Fly...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Could the SNWA's multi-billion dollar 'water grab' still happen?

Whatever happened to the multi-billion dollar plan to siphon groundwater from rural Nevada? Officially, it is off the table, but the coalition of citizens who fought against it said they expect what they call the "water grab" to rise from the grave. Could the SNWA’s multi-billion dollar ‘water grab’ …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
880
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy