Democrat Conine wins reelection as Nevada treasurer; Fiore personally calls to concede

On Saturday night, after additional election results from Nevada's two urban counties extended treasurer Zach Conine's lead, his Republican rival Michele Fiore called to concede.

With 98% of the vote reported as of Monday morning, the Associated Press called the state treasurer's race for Conine, a first-term Democrat who was leading Fiore by nearly 16,500 votes.

"Our campaign was built upon a foundation of integrity and working incredibly hard to build the State that Nevadans deserve to live in," Conine said Friday evening, when he declared victory. He added: "I plan keep being the most effective State Treasurer that Nevada has ever seen."

Conine said his opponent "was gracious" during their weekend phone conversation, bringing what had been a brutal race to a quiet end.

Election results: Treasurer Zach Conine widens lead over Republican Michele Fiore

"Even though we didn't achieve the outcome we were hoping for," Fiore said in a statement Saturday night, "I remain committed to fighting for principled and proven leadership for Nevadans."

Typically an overlooked race on the ballot, the fight for control of Nevada's government finances this cycle attracted an unusual amount of attention thanks to a high-profile playing field.

Fiore, a Las Vegas councilwoman, had kicked off the campaign season as a candidate for governor. But in March, on the penultimate day of Nevada's candidacy filing period, Fiore backed out of the historically crowded gubernatorial primary race and threw her name in the hat for treasurer instead.

She advanced from the primary election months later, defeating Republican Manny Kess, who ran a more moderate campaign, for the Republican nomination.

Fiore was among a slate of GOP firebrands on Nevada's general election ballot this year for statewide office. On the stump, she often proclaimed her loyalty to former President Donald Trump and has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Her campaign for treasurer was marked by a number of missteps — including when she leveled serious accusations against Conine for "illegally" running a private business out of the treasurer's office.

The business in question? The Nevada Capital Investment Corporation, a government entity under the umbrella of the treasurer's office that Conine is statutorily required to oversee.

As the Nevada government's top financial officer, the state treasurer is charged with investing state funds, ensuring the state's bills are paid and overseeing a multimillion-dollar budget.

Prior to taking office in 2018, Conine worked in the hospitality and finance industries, dealing with both private equity and public equity investment funds. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he also took on an unprecedented role of tracking and distributing federal pandemic aid.

His reelection bid earned high-profile support from Republicans across Nevada, including Dean Heller, who also ran for governor this year in the primary, and former state party leader Amy Tarkanian, who described Conine as "the sane and realistic choice for Nevada state treasurer."

“A qualified State Treasurer is beneficial for every person in our State," Tarkanian said in a statement this summer announcing the surprise endorsement, "and having someone who is running for Treasurer after being under investigation multiple times is not a good start.”

Fiore's decade-long political career in Nevada is clouded by financial issues, including recorded IRS problems and an FBI probe into her campaign finances.

Rio Lacanlale is the Las Vegas correspondent for the Reno Gazette Journal and the USA Today Network. Contact her at rlacanlale@gannett.com or on Twitter @riolacanlale. Support local journalism by subscribing to the RGJ today.