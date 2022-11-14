Read full article on original website
Football: ‘Just doing my job’: Boren reflects on 10 years since rivalry sack photoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Pickle & Chill provides balance for pickleball players of all levelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: What last season’s loss to Michigan means for Ohio State, look to overcome skepticism and be ‘tough’The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43The LanternColumbus, OH
OSU announces ticket prices for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is scheduled to play just six home games next season -- compared to eight this year -- and on Thursday, the university announced ticket prices for each contest. Below is the schedule of home games, with ticket prices for each zone. + Sept....
The Noise: Ohio State unveils hype video ahead of road matchup with Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will hit the road for the final time in the regular season when they take on Maryland in College Park Saturday. Ohio State unveiled its hype trailer for the game, titled ch. XI the noise. "The outside noise, we're not...
4 Buckeyes score in double figures in 86-56 win over Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 8 Ohio State had four players score in double figures in an 86-56 win over the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) Thursday night in Athens. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 1-0 in the opening seconds of the game but never trailed after Jacy Sheldon made a layup 1:10 into the game.
Ohio State men's soccer advances in NCAA Tournament with 3-0 win over Wake Forest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Playing in its first NCAA Tournament since 2015, the Ohio State men's soccer team (11-3-5) advanced Thursday night with a 3-0 win over Wake Forest (14-6). The Buckeyes started out quick, scoring on a Nathan Demian header less than a minute into the game. Ohio...
As injuries mount, Ryan Day grateful for team depth ahead of Maryland game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Eleven days before the Michigan game, Coach Ryan Day addressed a wide range of topics at his weekly media availability, but on more than one occasion brought the conversation back to this week's game at Maryland. He began the news conference by expressing his condolences...
Ohio State remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a third straight week, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes held onto the No. 2 spot after a 56-14 win over Indiana. Georgia (10-0) remains atop the rankings and the top four teams remained unchanged...
Michigan leads Ohio State in Blood Battle, Buckeyes hosting biggest drive on Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Blood Battle between Ohio State and "That Team Up North" is still going on, with 16 drives left. Buckeye Nation needs help! The latest update on the Blood Battle between the two schools showed Michigan in the lead with 1,010 donations and Ohio State with 905.
Versiti Blood Center of Ohio hosts 'Beat Michigan Blood Battle' on the Ohio State campus
Ohio State will battle Michigan on the football field on November 26th, but another battle is happening right now between the two schools. OSU students are donating blood as part of the "Beat Michigan Blood Battle." Heidi Seitz, Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment at Versiti Blood Center of Ohio, talks...
Antisemitic, racist graffiti found in building on Ohio State's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State administrators said, "there is no room for hate in our home" after antisemitic and racist graffiti was found in a building on campus. The graffiti was found in a stairwell in Hitchcock Hall, according to an Ohio State University Police report. According to...
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants honored ahead of holiday order rush
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As restaurants prepare for the busy holiday order rush of Thanksgiving dinner in a box and holiday pies, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) recognized several managers and chefs for their outstanding performance at the company’s annual Leadership Conference in Sonoma County, California!. “We are proud...
New busing schedule will change start, end times for 7 Reynoldsburg City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Reynoldsburg City Schools announced it's adding a fifth busing tier to its schedule following winter break, which will allow students to be in the classroom five days a week. However, the new tier will require changes in the start and ends times for seven schools...
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
New airline coming to Columbus next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new airline is coming to John Glenn Columbus International Airport next year. Sun Country Airlines announced its service will operate twice weekly seasonal flights from John Glenn to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. The services will run from May 4, 2023, until Labor Day.
Restored citizen: the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC6 is On Your Side is showing the realities of life for the formerly incarcerated. Our team followed a woman released from prison, to show what it looks like when starting life over and experiencing freedom for the first time in years. In two parts,...
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
Columbus program finds help for callers who need more than than EMTs can provide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “911 was designed for housefires and heart attacks.” But what happens when a 911 caller needs something that paramedics and EMTs can’t provide?. A City of Columbus program can connect those neighbors with the services they need after the paramedics leave. It’s...
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
Franklin County commissioners appoint new acting coroner
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved a new acting coroner Thursday morning for the county. Andrea McCollom was appointed by the commissioners and will serve as the acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one, according to the resolution. New Acting Coroner...
