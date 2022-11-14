ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

OSU announces ticket prices for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State is scheduled to play just six home games next season -- compared to eight this year -- and on Thursday, the university announced ticket prices for each contest. Below is the schedule of home games, with ticket prices for each zone. + Sept....
COLUMBUS, OH
4 Buckeyes score in double figures in 86-56 win over Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 8 Ohio State had four players score in double figures in an 86-56 win over the Ohio Bobcats (0-3) Thursday night in Athens. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 1-0 in the opening seconds of the game but never trailed after Jacy Sheldon made a layup 1:10 into the game.
ATHENS, OH
As injuries mount, Ryan Day grateful for team depth ahead of Maryland game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Eleven days before the Michigan game, Coach Ryan Day addressed a wide range of topics at his weekly media availability, but on more than one occasion brought the conversation back to this week's game at Maryland. He began the news conference by expressing his condolences...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State remains at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For a third straight week, Ohio State came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Buckeyes held onto the No. 2 spot after a 56-14 win over Indiana. Georgia (10-0) remains atop the rankings and the top four teams remained unchanged...
COLUMBUS, OH
Antisemitic, racist graffiti found in building on Ohio State's campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State administrators said, "there is no room for hate in our home" after antisemitic and racist graffiti was found in a building on campus. The graffiti was found in a stairwell in Hitchcock Hall, according to an Ohio State University Police report. According to...
COLUMBUS, OH
24 measles cases reported in Columbus area, 9 requiring hospitalization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health said a measles outbreak in several daycares has climbed to 24 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, 18 cases were reported at seven daycares and one school in Franklin County. Health officials said there are now six additional cases at nine daycares and two schools.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cameron Mitchell Restaurants honored ahead of holiday order rush

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — As restaurants prepare for the busy holiday order rush of Thanksgiving dinner in a box and holiday pies, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) recognized several managers and chefs for their outstanding performance at the company’s annual Leadership Conference in Sonoma County, California!. “We are proud...
COLUMBUS, OH
Local health departments distributing free COVID-19 home test kits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 home test kits ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday week. The kits will be available for pickup at 1550 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100 in Lancaster from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. through Thursday, November 18. There is a...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Columbus Weather: Winter appears to be arriving early

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The big, winter coat is ready for its big debut (if it hasn't been out already). Very cold air and wintry showers will be with us for a few days. And we may see some patchy, accumulating snow this week. Winter. Is. Here. A low-pressure...
COLUMBUS, OH
New airline coming to Columbus next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new airline is coming to John Glenn Columbus International Airport next year. Sun Country Airlines announced its service will operate twice weekly seasonal flights from John Glenn to Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport. The services will run from May 4, 2023, until Labor Day.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus City School students receive brand new winter coats

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hundreds of Columbus students received brand new jackets this week thanks to the generosity of Columbus City Schools' education partners. Coats were distributed to students at half a dozen CCS elementary schools on Wednesday and Thursday, in an effort to keep kids warm and dry this winter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
GROVE CITY, OH
Franklin County commissioners appoint new acting coroner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Commissioners approved a new acting coroner Thursday morning for the county. Andrea McCollom was appointed by the commissioners and will serve as the acting Franklin County Coroner until Democrats can officially appoint one, according to the resolution. New Acting Coroner...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

